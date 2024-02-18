Brian Wilson's Team Files for Conservatorship After Wife's Death – The Hollywood Reporter





Brian Wilson's business manager, LeeAnn Hard, and his longtime publicist and manager, Jean Sievers, have filed a petition to become the Beach Boys frontman's conservators, overseeing his personal and medical decisions, according to Associated Press. According to documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, including a doctor's statement, Wilson suffers from a “major neurocognitive disorder” and is taking medication for dementia, the Associated Press reports. In the petition, Wilson's representatives said that after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, who took care of his daily needs, he was unable to care for himself. “Wilson is unable to adequately provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter,” the petition states, according to the AP. Hart and Sievers, the filing says, “have enjoyed a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them.” In a joint statement from Hard and Sievers shared with The Hollywood Reporter, they said: “We appreciate the immense outpouring of love and support for Brian. While Brian is diagnosed with early-stage dementia and grieves the loss of his beloved wife Melinda, he is in good physical health, leading a full life and currently working on projects. As co-conservators, we will ensure that all of Brian's daily needs are met and that he continues to live an active life. On Thursday, the Wilson family explained their move social networks. “Following the death of Brian's beloved wife, Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation between Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and in accordance with family processes established by Brian and Melinda ), we confirm that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as co-conservators of Brian's person. He continued: “This decision has been made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and that Brian and any children living at home will be cared for and will remain in the home where they are cared for. supported by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team. at home who have been in place for many years to help take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all his family and friends, continue working on current projects and participate in activities of their choice. Decades ago, Wilson was under the close supervision of controversial psychologist Eugene Landy. While Landy treated the musician as he struggled with drug addiction, the psychologist eventually took control of the singer's life and work. Wilson's family eventually intervened and Landy was banned from having any contact with Wilson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/brian-wilson-conservatorship-petition-1235827805/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos