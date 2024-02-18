Entertainment
Fear the person who uses these tools
Hollywood has already toyed with AI generative video tools for film and TV production, but with varying results and an existential threat to visual effects workers and other post-production work in particular.
So Sora's Promise and Peril, Sam Altmans recently revealed text-video OpenAI's technology, which claims to create highly detailed visual scenes from simple text prompts, dominated a discussion about AI and worldbuilding in film and television at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
Dave Clark, a Los Angeles executive and an early adopter of AI tools represented by Secret Level, argued that rather than feeling threatened, creators should embrace AI technologies for content never before seen. imagined or realized. This is a game changer for what we are facing. You should not fear your job. You should be afraid of the person using these tools, Clark argued.
The Sora system can apparently produce videos of complex scenes with multiple characters, an array of different shot types, and mostly accurate details of subjects versus their backgrounds from simple text prompts. And the OpenAI model is turning heads because it is poised to generate content that preserves visual quality and consistency, while respecting user prompts.
Experts are really looking at this (Sora) with concern, fascination or excitement at the idea of something new to come, for immersive storytelling and narration, AC Coppens, founder of The Catalysts, insisted on Saturday.
OpenAIs Sora, revealed two days ago in beta testing, claims to be able to create videos up to one minute long. But Clark cautioned that the sharp, almost photorealistic images generated by Sora had to be married with traditional storytelling and storytelling techniques to find a wide audience.
When you create that 60-second shot of an astronaut soaring through space, then what? Where does the story take us? » asked Clark. He added that Sora may be a priority in Hollywood and the advertising industry, but there was apprehension. There is a lot of enthusiasm, but also a lot of fear. What does all this really mean? he insisted.
More immediately, Clark said AI-generated tools are ideal for creating screenplay pitch decks in just a few days for large studio tours. A Hollywood executive may never have been in this meeting, but now you may be able to offer a vision of a unique story that's different from your typical Hollywood fare, he said.
Christina Caspers-Roemer, chief executive of German VFX studio Trixter, said film and TV production will continue to turn to human creators for content, even as AI tools like Sora have proven to be more efficient and faster for workflows. I always base myself on human creators. Of course, we are looking to generate ideas faster with all the tools available. But ultimately, our clients always come back to the real world, she says.
In particular, Trixter customers are concerned about facing legal restrictions between Canada, the United States and Europe due to the use of AI tools to create VFX content. Caspers-Roemer echoed that AI and machine learning models should be used in concert with traditional storytelling techniques.
It's about moving faster to a certain point where you can be more creative again, she argued.
Another panelist, Berlin-based Simon Weisse, a miniatures specialist and prop maker for Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Lana Wachowski, among other Hollywood directors, said he is using new AI tools and techniques to complement making traditional accessories after fearing he might have been unemployed.
I'm still here. And with the arrival of AI, it's very interesting. Many people don't want to talk about AI. But it's just a new thing and we have to work with it, Weisse told the panel about creating distinctive cinematic universes using miniatures, as he did in inventing the charming worlds of Hotel Grand Budapest And Asteroid City for Anderson.
He added that AI tools can be used to find photos more quickly to inspire thumbnail set building. For thumbnail background images, instead of searching for days on Google to find images, we simply use ChatGPT. It's pretty simple, Weisse insisted.
The best of the Hollywood Reporter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/berlin-debates-ai-threat-hollywood-131720160.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey and Egypt unite against Gaza expulsions: Erdogan's call for solidarity
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Jakarta attack
- Fear the person who uses these tools
- The Masked Singer's Cricket revealed in grand finale as Piranha and Bigfoot battle to win
- Xbox on sale for less than Black Friday
- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake outside the small Texas city is among several recent tremors in the area
- Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message on opening of AU summit
- Pavan K. Varma | Governments, a continuum: the confrontation between Modi and Nehru is ill-advised
- USUKA: The hidden history of AUKUS
- Deadliest US Marine Corps sniper in history dies at 75
- Brian Wilson's Team Files for Conservatorship After Wife's Death – The Hollywood Reporter
- Women's Golf Focus: Sun Coast Invitational