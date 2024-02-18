Fear the person who uses these tools

Hollywood has already toyed with AI generative video tools for film and TV production, but with varying results and an existential threat to visual effects workers and other post-production work in particular.

So Sora's Promise and Peril, Sam Altmans recently revealed text-video OpenAI's technology, which claims to create highly detailed visual scenes from simple text prompts, dominated a discussion about AI and worldbuilding in film and television at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Dave Clark, a Los Angeles executive and an early adopter of AI tools represented by Secret Level, argued that rather than feeling threatened, creators should embrace AI technologies for content never before seen. imagined or realized. This is a game changer for what we are facing. You should not fear your job. You should be afraid of the person using these tools, Clark argued.

The Sora system can apparently produce videos of complex scenes with multiple characters, an array of different shot types, and mostly accurate details of subjects versus their backgrounds from simple text prompts. And the OpenAI model is turning heads because it is poised to generate content that preserves visual quality and consistency, while respecting user prompts.

Experts are really looking at this (Sora) with concern, fascination or excitement at the idea of ​​something new to come, for immersive storytelling and narration, AC Coppens, founder of The Catalysts, insisted on Saturday.

OpenAIs Sora, revealed two days ago in beta testing, claims to be able to create videos up to one minute long. But Clark cautioned that the sharp, almost photorealistic images generated by Sora had to be married with traditional storytelling and storytelling techniques to find a wide audience.

When you create that 60-second shot of an astronaut soaring through space, then what? Where does the story take us? » asked Clark. He added that Sora may be a priority in Hollywood and the advertising industry, but there was apprehension. There is a lot of enthusiasm, but also a lot of fear. What does all this really mean? he insisted.

More immediately, Clark said AI-generated tools are ideal for creating screenplay pitch decks in just a few days for large studio tours. A Hollywood executive may never have been in this meeting, but now you may be able to offer a vision of a unique story that's different from your typical Hollywood fare, he said.

Christina Caspers-Roemer, chief executive of German VFX studio Trixter, said film and TV production will continue to turn to human creators for content, even as AI tools like Sora have proven to be more efficient and faster for workflows. I always base myself on human creators. Of course, we are looking to generate ideas faster with all the tools available. But ultimately, our clients always come back to the real world, she says.

In particular, Trixter customers are concerned about facing legal restrictions between Canada, the United States and Europe due to the use of AI tools to create VFX content. Caspers-Roemer echoed that AI and machine learning models should be used in concert with traditional storytelling techniques.

It's about moving faster to a certain point where you can be more creative again, she argued.

Another panelist, Berlin-based Simon Weisse, a miniatures specialist and prop maker for Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Lana Wachowski, among other Hollywood directors, said he is using new AI tools and techniques to complement making traditional accessories after fearing he might have been unemployed.

I'm still here. And with the arrival of AI, it's very interesting. Many people don't want to talk about AI. But it's just a new thing and we have to work with it, Weisse told the panel about creating distinctive cinematic universes using miniatures, as he did in inventing the charming worlds of Hotel Grand Budapest And Asteroid City for Anderson.

He added that AI tools can be used to find photos more quickly to inspire thumbnail set building. For thumbnail background images, instead of searching for days on Google to find images, we simply use ChatGPT. It's pretty simple, Weisse insisted.

