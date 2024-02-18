Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, patron of Hunter Biden for $6.5 million, draws fire from all sides

By Kenneth P. Vogel, Luke Broadwater and Michael S. Schmidt

New York Times



WASHINGTON He found a home for Hunter Biden's new family, paid divorce costs for Biden's ex-wife and helped resolve a paternity suit from a third wife. He footed the bill for Biden's security, back taxes and car payments, facilitated the publication of a memoir and the launch of an artistic career, and provided emotional support as Biden faced to intense scrutiny from prosecutors and political adversaries.

In recent years, no one has had more influence in helping Hunter Biden rebuild his life after a battle with addiction than Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris.

But Morris' role has become a hot spot in itself.

His influence in crafting an aggressive legal and public relations defense for the president's son against criminal charges and Republican attacks has angered President Joe Biden's advisers inside and outside the White House .

They complain that Morris' financial support, conflicting advice and conspiracy theories have only drawn attention to Hunter Biden and the impeachment campaign against his father.

I'm not very popular in the White House, Morris said in congressional testimony last month.

Although Morris claims he only ever had a few brief interactions with the president, his involvement fueled investigations by House Republicans. They question whether Morris is using the relationship to advance his own interests or to provide backdoor financial aid to Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

The story of Morris' support for the president's son comes amid scrutiny of payments Hunter Biden received from former wealthy clients who may have benefited from access to, or simply perception of, his father. this.

As his father fights re-election, Hunter Biden faces federal tax and gun charges to which he has pleaded not guilty, a congressional deposition this month, debt growing and with the prospect of continuing to be a punching bag until at least Election Day.

Morris, who made a fortune representing writers and actors, was visited by federal agents, received a grand jury subpoena, was mentioned in Biden's indictment and testified before congressional committees. He was also the subject of a bar complaint, death threats, cyberstalking and paparazzi photos.

He kind of courted the show. A documentary film crew from a production company he owns with five partners followed him and Biden.

Morris spent more than $6.5 million to help Hunter Biden, money the two men now plan to lend. He paid for the documentary to be filmed and agreed to pay nearly $900,000 for Biden's art, an arrangement that appears to flout White House-approved ethics policies.

The White House declined to comment on the relationship or the art purchases.

Morris has not been accused of wrongdoing by authorities or of currying favor with the Biden family. Nor has the president been accused of taking any action to benefit Morris.

There also appears to be a genuine human element to the relationship, with both men professing deep brotherly affection.

It all started with a meeting at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the fall of 2019.

Morris, who had made his only recorded donation to the Biden campaign at the time of the fundraiser, was heading toward the exit when he bumped into Hunter Biden.

The host, a film and music video producer named Lanette Phillips, gave a brief introduction, Morris recalled during her congressional testimony. Phillips followed a few days later, arranging a meeting for Morris at Hunter Biden's rental home overlooking the San Fernando Valley, ostensibly to view his art and discuss some entertainment-related matters.

We hit it off right away, Morris, now 60, testified about Biden, 54.

Morris saw parallels between their lives.

Morris and Hunter Biden were both lawyers, art lovers and recovering drug addicts who grew up in large Irish Catholic families in suburban Philadelphia.

Their meeting lasted four or five hours during which Biden described the toll of years of drug and alcohol abuse.

He was facing financial, political and potentially criminal repercussions from his years of reckless living, lavish spending and large salaries from foreign interests accused of corruption.

As Biden detailed his problems, Morris filled a yellow notepad with plans on how to solve them.

Basically, I found him to be a guy who was getting (beaten) by a gang of people, Morris later testified. And, you know, where we come from, you don't let that happen.

You walk in and you start swinging.

He quickly signed a retainer to serve as attorney for Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen.

Morris, who during congressional testimony suggested he had assets of more than $100 million, helped Biden and Cohen move into a home in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Morris paid the $17,500 monthly rent for almost a year and began footing the security bill. He repaid $11,000 in past due payments on a Porsche that Biden wanted returned.

He bought two pieces of Biden art for $40,000.

He acquired Biden's stake in a Chinese private equity fund that had proven politically toxic but difficult to shed, assuming the $157,000 debt Biden had incurred to buy it.

A few weeks after meeting with Hunter Biden, Morris called a crisis meeting in what he called a war room at his home.

About 10 people who played different roles in Biden's nascent resurrection gathered with Biden and Cohen.

Days later, a court filing said Biden agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman with whom he had a daughter. Morris presented the money.

Shortly afterward, Morris emailed a tax accountant and others at the crisis meeting asking them to finalize Biden's overdue tax returns. He worried that Republicans would seize on the tax issues if they succeeded in calling Hunter Biden to testify during Trump's first impeachment, which was happening at the time, Morris later explained in his congressional testimony.

Morris paid millions of dollars to settle Biden's tax bill.

It wasn't until October 2021, nearly two years after Morris began paying Biden's bills, that they formalized a deal under which the money would be treated as a loan. The loan agreement includes a 5% interest rate and calls for Biden to begin making payments in October 2025.

This was the first of five similar loan agreements between Morris and Biden.

After the 2020 presidential race, the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden intensified, with subpoenas issued to associates, including Morris, who was forced to produce documents to a grand jury .

Morris also became heavily involved in fighting embarrassing revelations about Biden drawn from data linked to a laptop Biden allegedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Morris retained the services of forensic analysts to study the data. He also quietly advanced a complex theory that the repair shop was a front and the information was made public through a group of characters, including a psychiatrist who had treated Biden's drug addiction. aid of ketamine therapy and Roger Stone, a Trump-allied operative.

Prosecutors later threw cold water on that theory, saying in a court filing that Biden left the laptop at a computer store and that its contents largely duplicated data they subpoenaed. appear directly from their Apple iCloud account.

Morris's unconventional tactics were discouraged by two lawyers recommended to Hunter Biden by his father's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer: Christopher Clark, a criminal lawyer, and Joshua Levy, who had been retained to respond to congressional investigations.

Morris urged abandoning the traditional Washington scandal playbook and adopting tactics such as those used in celebrity public relations.

We were not aiming for equality; we have to win this, he told the others.

Morris began to take more control when Levy separated from the team after clashing with him.

To replace him, Morris facilitated the hiring of veteran Washington scandal lawyer Abbe Lowell. Within months, with Morris covering the costs, Lowell had filed lawsuits against the computer repair shop owner, the IRS, Rudy Giuliani and others.

After a failed plea deal this summer that would have resolved the tax and gun investigations without Hunter Biden serving prison time, Clark, who was the last obstacle to the no-nonsense approach, restriction of Morris, resigned from the legal team.

On the day in December that Hunter Biden was subpoenaed to appear before Republican-led House committees, he appeared at a surprise news conference outside the Capitol.

Accompanied by Morris and Lowell, Biden appeared defiant. He accused Republicans of conducting illegitimate investigations into my family to dehumanize me, all in an effort to embarrass and harm my father, who dedicated his entire life to service.

(Lowell later agreed to have Hunter Biden appear before the investigative committees on February 28.)

When Republicans convened hearings last month to vote on the contempt of Congress charges against Biden, he and Morris interrupted the session.

Accompanied by the documentary crew, Biden, Morris and Lowell walked into the Oversight Committee hearing room and sat in the front row.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.