In the spotlight! Detroit gets Hollywood sign ahead of NFL Draft





Detroit is about to welcome visitors in true Tinseltown style! Motor City is set to unveil its own version of the iconic Hollywood sign, just in time to shine in the spotlight during the upcoming NFL Draft. Soon, those traveling the local highway will see the Detroit skyline, spelling out those famous letters that capture the essence of glamor and fun. It's a scene straight out of a blockbuster movie, and Detroit is ready to take its star turn on the iconic landmark stage as it welcomes football fans from across the country. According to reportsthe new Detroit sign will be positioned between Wyoming and Central avenues along eastbound Interstate 94 as part of city's NFL 2024 draft improvement plans. Although reminiscent of the legendary Hollywood sign in California which stands 45 feet tall, the Detroit sign will be a bit smaller at only 10 to 12 feet tall, but the message will be enormous. “It will be like the Hollywood sign, but smaller,” Jessica Parker, Detroit’s deputy director of operations. told the Detroit Free Press. “The letters will appear to be floating on beautiful greenery…and they will light up in the colors of Detroit, green and white.” The new sign won't be the only welcome NFL fans will see when they travel to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, April 25-27. There will also be new aluminum “Welcome to Detroit” signs along the city limits. according to the Detroit Free Press. These panels will be located at: I-75 and 8 miles

I-96 and telegraph

I-94 at Moross Road

Southfield Road 8 miles

Southfield Road and Ford Road So, as the countdown begins and the anticipation reaches fever pitch, one thing is certain: Detroit is ready for its close-up. You can get your complete guide to the 2024 NFL Draft, including tickets and events, by visiting Visit Detroit. website. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's $10.5 million mansion Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a new pad and it looks fabulous. The $10.5 million estate is located in Manhattan Beach, California, and it is simply breathtaking. The five-bedroom mansion was once owned by Shaquille O'Neal and “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker. Gallery credit: George McIntyre Look inside historic Kresge mansion in Detroit for sale for $3.2 million Built in 1914, the Kresge Mansion spans over 20,000 square feet and nearly 4 acres and is one of the largest residential properties in Detroit. Built in 1914 by Sabastian S. Kresge, one of the richest men in America, the mansion is approximately 15,000 square feet, 14 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half bathrooms, and 10 gas fireplaces. The Owner's Suite and In-Law Suite include a kitchenette: basement workshops and a walk-in bank safe. Take a look at the historic royal style. Gallery credit: Zillow

