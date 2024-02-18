Megyn Kelly calls Trump a 'walking ball of charisma'

Megyn Kelly doesn't miss the bosses she had at Fox News and then NBC News.

When I left NBC, I was sitting on my couch thinking, I have no idea if I want to go back to the industry. It's full of toxic and disgusting people, she said Arthur Aidala on his podcast These City Streets with Arthur Aidala.

I can't imagine working for another person who tells me I have to follow their editorial judgment, not my own. And in the mainstream, there is nothing other than that.

Kelly is happy doing podcasts these days The Megyn Kelly Show broadcast live daily on SiriusXM.

Explaining Donald Trump’s popularity, she said: “The No. 1 thing he does is entertain. I've nicknamed him the walking ball of charisma because the best way to get media coverage on any media outlet, whether digital, print, cable or broadcast, is to be someone who determines the numbers. Because most of these people are capitalists and want money.

And that means putting in place things that get click-through rates or perform well. And Donald Trump is it in every way. So that’s the best thing he does. That's why he got $3 billion in so-called earned media in the 2016 election.

****

Being praised for her acting by Robert De Niro gave Laura Ault a special feeling, she said.

De Niro, who has been nominated for an eight-time Academy Award, praised Ault for his scene in About My Father, where she plays an overly cheerful person opposite the grumpy De Niros.

He came over and told me how well I did,” Ault said. Not everyone can say that.

Ault, a mother of two physically fit daughters, said she is often told she is a dead ringer for Kristen Wiig.

While doing a scene for the TV series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn, Ault asked Alex Moffat, a Saturday Night Live alum like Wiig: Do I remind you of anyone?

Moffat drew a blank.

There was wind. My hair was messed up in my face, it was very funny.

****

Jeff Koons sends art to the moon.

A rocket made by Elon Musk's SpaceX took off Wednesday from Cape Canaveral with 125 1-inch miniature lunar sculptures on board, each associated with people who have had a significant impact on life on Earth, such as Mozart, Galileo, Cleopatra and Leonardo da Vinci, to name a few. name just a few.

This historic launch, designed by Chantelle Baier, CEO of 4SPACE, will land on Thursday and leave the Koons moons near the south pole of the lunar surface for eternity.

****

If you were an accomplished oil and gas engineer in Houston, what would you do in your free time?

Taquiela Wright designed the lingerie and started her own business named Delisa Rose.

Wright grew up in Peoria, Illinois, moved to Hollywood and ended up in Texas. Now she's telling it all in a new podcast series recorded in New York and which debuted, fittingly, on Valentine's Day.

“An Intimate Night With Delisa Rose” tackles failed marriages, sexiness no matter your size, and how confidence trumps all. She battled a life-threatening illness, survived a failed marriage and did it all “with curves.”

I'm powerful in my own body, there aren't many black lingerie designers in the industry. I just did New York Fashion Week. If I can survive, I can survive anything,” she says with a laugh.

The podcast is coming to Apple and Spotify but can be previewed now on DelisaRoseLuxuryLingerie.com. Get tips and garter all in one place.

****

Wayne's World director Penelope Spheeris got his first break in Hollywood producing comedian Albert Brooks' early work on Saturday Night Live. But there appears to be no more love lost between the two men.

After doing six or seven [short films] with me telling Albert where to put the damn camera, I was blessed ha! with the task of producing Albert's first film, Real Life, Spheeris told the “Rock's Backpages” podcast. He then made a career as a director, starring in his own films, but he never asked me to work with him again. He used all the crew I brought him…it was kind of shitty.

Spheeris said Brooks' friend Rob Reiner made a documentary about Brooks, defend my life.

Guess who was excluded? she says. Yeah, fk those guys!

****

The hottest new celebrity watch isn't made of gold, silver or platinum, but made of glass.

Samuel L. Jackson was the first to obtain a Rhythm World Watch. Then Michael Strahan, who usually wears Rolexes.

The timepieces were in “Entourage” and “CSI: Miami.”

The sleek glassy Pegasus model was released last week for $3,500.

“Ironically, it’s the celebrity look that celebrities like,” laughs Mundo man and designer Ali Soltani. “Sam has been wearing it everywhere for the past few months.”

The synthetic glass housing lets you see the entire inner workings. “It’s definitely a winner,” said one Instagram watch aficionado.

Will they end up with other celebrities? We will see. Or transparent.

****

The super-rich looking for a getaway home on the California coast might be very interested in this listing: 140 acres of prime real estate called Broad Beach Ranch on the bluff just above the star-studded colony of Malibu. will be auctioned by Sothebys.

In 2023, Beyonc and Jay-Z spent $190 million on a 42,000 square foot home on 8 acres in Paradise Cove, just minutes from the ranch for sale located on Encinal Canyon overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway.

The lucky buyer will have Splash movie star Daryl Hannah and her singer beau Neil Young as next-door neighbors.

Opening bids for the ocean view lot are expected to start between $2 million and $4 million and go up from there, starting March 28. The property is sold by a contractor and Frank Schilling, founder of Aphrodise Ros.

****

Princess Diana's iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring inspired a new generation of brides as it featured on the final season of The Crown.

The 12-carat ring was left to Prince William, much to the chagrin of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had to settle for a less historic stone, a 3-carat diamond valued at around $200,000.

William used his mother's ring, worth $400,000, when he proposed to Kate Middleton, who wears it every day.

Brides and grooms looking to impress their fiancés can now purchase another legendary sapphire once owned by American aristocrats Alice and Pierre du Pont, of the famous chemical family. In 1937, the couple was on vacation in Ceylon (Sri Lanka), where they asked to see the country's most important jewel.

They ended up purchasing an incredibly rare 24.20 carat sapphire. The magnificent stone, known as Saphir Du Pont, was transformed into a ring surrounded by nearly 4 carats of diamonds.

MS Rau sells the ring for $2.4 million. It is available online and is also showing through Tuesday at the Palm Beach Center.