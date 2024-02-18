Entertainment
5 Iconic Bollywood Songs Written By Gulzar That Testify His Poetic Genius
5 Iconic Bollywood Songs Written by Gulzar: Famous Urdu poet Gulzar, real name Sampooran Singh Kalra, has been announced as one of the recipients of the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Prize by the selection committee. This award recognizes his outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema and Urdu poetry, thereby cementing his position as one of the most celebrated poets of our time. Gulzar has previously received several awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 2004, as well as several National Film Awards.
Gulzar is admired not only for his poetic genius, but also for his musical prowess in creating unforgettable songs. One of his notable compositions is the song “Jai Ho” from the film “Slumdog Millionaire”, which not only won an Oscar in 2009 but also earned him a Grammy in 2010. His lyrical genius was also showcased in critically acclaimed films such as 'Maachis' (1996), 'Omkara' (2006), 'Dil Se…' (1998) and 'Guru' (2007), among others.
Here are five iconic Bollywood songs written by Gulzar that showcase his poetic genius:
1. Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai from the movie Golmaal:
This song, sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman, beautifully captures the fleeting nature of time and encourages us to live in the moment.
Lyrics:
Aanewala buddy janewala hai
This is why I live my life
Pal joh yeah janewala hai ho ho
English translation:
The moment is about to pass
If possible, live your life in it
The moment that's about to pass
2. Tere Bina Zindagi Se from the movie Aandhi:
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, with music by RD Burman, this song expresses the emptiness of life without a loved one.
Lyrics:
I don't learn and I don't complain about life without you.
There is life without you, but life is not like that.
English translation:
I have no complaints about life without you
But a life without you is hardly a life
3. Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi from the movie Masoom:
Sung by Anup Ghoshal, with music by RD Burman, this song reflects the challenges of life and the need to bear pain with a smile.
Lyrics:
I don't think about living but I have to deal with the pain.
If you smile, you will repay the smile debt.
English translation:
I never thought that to live I would need to endure pain
I never thought I'd have to pay to smile
4. Naam Goom Jayega from the movie Kinara:
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh, with music by RD Burman, this song reflects the fleeting nature of fame and identity.
Lyrics:
Naam gum jaayegaa
This face will become cloudy
my voice is recognized
Gar Yaad Rahe Hai
English translation:
My name will be forgotten
My face will change over time
My voice is my identity, if you remember
5. Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch from the movie Ghar:
Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, with music by RD Burman, this song celebrates the beauty and depth of love.
Lyrics:
There is a secret in your eyes that has become so beautiful.
Your style is even more beautiful than you
English translation:
There are enchanting secrets in your eyes
Your personality exceeds your beauty
Gulzar's ability to weave deep emotions into simple yet profound lyrics has endeared him to audiences across generations. His songs continue to resonate with listeners, showcasing his timeless poetic genius.
