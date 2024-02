Initial work on West Carrollton River District project will begin this spring

The first phase of infrastructure work will take place on the vacant land immediately west of I-75 and south of Dixie Drive/Central Avenue. It will include a temporary road, followed by pavements, landscaping, curbing and gutters along Manchester Road. A diagram of the project shows the widening of Manchester (sometimes called Crossover Street) and an overhaul of the Manchester-Dixie intersection as the final parts of Phase 1, which is expected to last until spring 2025. A second phase would include infrastructure work on the north side of Dixie/Central, in the area of ​​Marina Drive and the Great Miami River. The diagram shows possible plans for about 10 new buildings on the south side of Dixie, as well as housing on the north side. Explore West Carrollton names Boyle, 24, new city council member West Carrollton names Boyle, 24, new city council member Preliminary design for the first phase was completed in December, according to a presentation to the city council Tuesday. Moving the dirt will be a very rewarding first step toward a project with increasingly exciting potential, and we'll see that happen in the coming months, said West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway. Completion of the final design is expected by March and the city will issue a request for proposals for the first phase of infrastructure improvements in March or April. Work is expected to start shortly after and last until March 2025. Todd Duplain, associate at Woodard Development, said marketing for the site, including researching potential users, was already in full swing through social media, websites, direct marketing, ICSC (International Council of Centers) conventions commercial) and Live Retail events. Explore West Carrollton working to finance construction of destination location West Carrollton working to finance construction of destination location Potential users of the site include many fast-casual restaurant operators, as well as retailers, residential and hospitality uses, and entertainment, including competitive socializing concepts such as volleyball, bowling, pickleball, and ax throwing. We have a lot of interest in the site and can't wait to present it to ICSC, Duplain said, referring to the organization's two- to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts in Las Vegas each month. of May. With 120,000 cars a day and a river, there is simply nothing else with such potential in this market. State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who attended Tuesday's update and spoke on behalf of the River District, said this is a very exciting project. Hearing about updates on infrastructure and marketing is both promising and exciting, Plummer said. This is one of those projects to watch out for. I am proud that this is happening in my district.

