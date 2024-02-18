Pedro Pascal reveals the 'psycho' way he learns lines and shocks his fellow actors





Pierre PascalThe mind seems to work on another level… a crazy level according to the actor himself who shared his “psycho” way of learning lines. Pedro Pascal shares his psycho way of learning lines. You just use the first letter of each word and put them in these sort of columns and then it's this tedious way of making you learn the line. (Source: https://t.co/zyBXJaTOOA) pic.twitter.com/YuLPvN7qmp – Discussing the film (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2024

@DiscussingFilm The actor sat down with a few of his colleagues for a fundraiser hosted by SAG-AFTRA and posted on their YouTube channel on Friday. Alongside Pedro… the “Morning Show” actor Billy Crudup and the stars of “Succession” Matthew Macfadyen And Kieran Culkin. The group talked about his craft as an actor, with Pedro mentioning the wild way he learns his lines – and even pulled out some proof to show his colleagues. Watch the clip… Pascal grabs a piece of paper covered in what looks more like the binary code behind “The Matrix” than any actual tool for learning lines – and a few other interviewees clearly don't know what TO DO. make do with Culkin calling it “gibberish.” Pedro admits that this is a “psycho” strategy and jokes that he is actually The Unabomber before explaining that each first letter of a word he is supposed to say is organized into columns.

Play video content



FOX Pascal went on to say that it was a tedious way of getting information, but it worked for him… but – from the shocked expression of his friend Kieran as he explained it – it didn't does not seem to be a common practice at all. It's worth noting… the reason SAG spoke to this particular group is because they're all in the running for the Screen Actors' Guild trophy for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a drama series” – a damn talented panel discussion.

Play video content



TMZ Studios Pascal's bizarre memorization technique clearly works BTW…in addition to being an awards season darling this winter, Marvel just announced him as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in future projects “Fantastic 4” — dude gets the nominations and the bag. Looks like Pedro won't be changing his ways anytime soon…although I hope he doesn't end up on a government watch list for them.

