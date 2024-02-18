Clashes between protesters and customers of Hollywood restaurants – NBC Los Angeles





A confrontation between protesters and restaurant patrons turned violent and resulted in at least one arrest following a clash in Hollywood. Protesters gathered outside a restaurant in the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue to voice their opposition to a restaurant named in the sexual assault case of celebrity Danny Masterson. The former That 70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. Video of the confrontation shows a group of around 20 protesters outside the restaurant, filming a customer smoking a cigarette on the sidewalk. It's unclear what exactly led to these actions, but he snatched one of the protesters' phones and things escalated from there. Another video showed several protesters surrounding a car trying to leave the area. One protester said the driver snatched a phone from his hand and tried to flee before police arrived. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrested one person for battery. Law enforcement did not identify the person arrested. We don't vandalize, we don't put our hands on anyone or anything. It's out of control, said Cameron Ivone, a protester. It's usually passersby who become aggressive towards us because it's a public sidewalk and we have the right to film anyone walking on a public sidewalk. Ultimately, we were just raising awareness about how bad some of the painting locations in Hollywood are. The restaurant's owner told NBC4 he is very concerned about the well-being of his employees. You know, I have people here that you know I'm worried about and their safety, said the business owner, who wished to remain anonymous. They arrive late and close late on their own. The investigation is ongoing.

