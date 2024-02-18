Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry in Holocaust comedy-drama – The Hollywood Reporter

Set in 1991, shortly after, it became much easier for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to visit sites like Auschwitz-Birkenau, a French-German co-production. Treasure follows a father and daughter (played by Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham) on exactly this kind of memory trip. It is an adaptation of the comic-tragic novel Too many men by Australian Lily Brett and directed by German director Julia von Heinz, whose previous two highly acclaimed films (Nothing else matters and And tomorrow the whole world) also explore the consequences of the Holocaust on future generations. So, as a package, Treasure would seem to have the necessary raw material to produce a compelling and intrinsically interesting work.

Alas, the film is an inept, poorly made mess – or as my grandmother would call it, a mishegoss, so confused and misbegotten that it is difficult to perform a conclusive autopsy, based strictly on a single visualization, of where everything goes wrong. One can see the skeleton of a workable and potentially solid screenplay, credited to von Heinz and her husband-collaborator John Quester, which finds comedy in the incompatible temperaments and desires of the two main characters.

Treasure The essential

Oy falls!

Place: Berlin Film Festival (Special Berlinale Gala)

Cast: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Iwona Bielska, Maria Mamona, Wenanty Nosul, Klara Bielawka, Magdalena Celowna, Tomasz Wlosok, Sandra Drzymalska

Director: Julia von Heinz

Screenwriters: Julia von Heinz, John Quester

1 hour 52 minutes

Genial and friendly, Edek Rothwax (Fry) must have been a young man when he managed to get out of Birkenau alive and leave with his wife, who in the film has been dead for a year. Like many survivors of his generation, Edek simply wants to let the past stay buried and live in the present. His anxious and traumatic daughter Ruth (Dunham), on the other hand, a music journalist who, as Edek keeps telling everyone, once interviewed the Rolling Stones, desperately wants to connect to the tragic story of her family. It was his idea to take this trip to Poland to see the houses where Edek and his late wife grew up in Lodz, the factory his family once owned, and then Auschwitz-Birkenau itself.

Naturally, as soon as the plane lands in Warsaw, the two men bicker. Controlling Ruth seethes when Edek avoids the train tickets she prepaid for – given his history, he unsurprisingly has a weakness for trains – and befriends an affable taxi driver, Stefan (Zbigniew Zamachowski). , who agrees to be their driver for the entire trip.

I confess that I haven't read Brett's book, but judging from what I can gather of it, much of the friction between the two main characters comes from the way that Edek, who speaks fluent Polish, even though he is rusty, gets along with the locals while Ruth only sees smiling anti-Semites around her. It's easy to imagine that this would have worked on screen as well, but instead something went wrong with the rendering of the characters, as if the filmmakers and actors were afraid of making Ruth too unpleasant. Instead, the focus here is on Ruth's trauma, bulimia, and body issues. (True to the form she established on Girls, Dunham isn't afraid to get half-naked on camera – go for it, girl! Show that flesh like you don't give a damn!) She has a strange urge to shower money on every Pole she meets, whether it's a poor merchant selling pig's trotters or the descendants of the Poles who took over Edek's restaurant. family apartment (who resell him, at very inflated prices, objects that Edek remembers having belonged to his family).

As played here, Edek is also a jumble of conflicting impulses: he's generous and friendly one minute to every Pole he meets, then suddenly oddly protective of Ruth and upset that she's exposing herself to risks by going alone with a young translator to meet the inhabitants of her old house.

Of course, characters, just like people in real life, can be full of contradictions. But somehow this complexity, this ability to contain completely opposite feelings at once, simply does not appear in Fry's performance, just as Ruth's contradiction seems gestural and poorly formulated in that of Dunham. As much as we all love Fry, a certified national treasure in the UK, he's never been an actor with much scope, and he's at his limit here. Certainly, it is deeply admirable that he took the time to learn enough Polish to speak extensively throughout the film. But given that Edek moved to New York after the war, wouldn't he have a New York accent in English instead of sounding like a British Pole from South Kensington?

It's easy to become obsessed with these quibbles because it's very difficult to identify where everything is going wrong in Treasure. The supporting cast gives perfectly serviceable performances that meet the script's clear aim of evoking the shame many Poles feel about the Holocaust, the widespread wish not to talk about it. And of course, there was a pervasive fear in the early 1990s that Jews would rightfully return to reclaim property that was seized from their families. The production design and costume departments have the post-communist look and feel of the early '90s down to the most microcosmic level, from the mullet haircuts on the men to the brass palm trees in the guest rooms. hotel and how everyone smoked everywhere at that time. .

Somehow, poor casting and weak directing manage to derail a very promising premise, one that seems timely in light of current debates around Jewish identity. That won't help Treasure premiered on the festival circuit so soon after Jesse Eisenberg's very similarly themed A real pain debuted at Sundance to great success. But the world should be big enough to hold more than one movie about Jews revisiting their old country and feeling all kinds of feels. It's just a shame it's not a better version of the hardware.