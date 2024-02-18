Entertainment
Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry in Holocaust comedy-drama – The Hollywood Reporter
Set in 1991, shortly after, it became much easier for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to visit sites like Auschwitz-Birkenau, a French-German co-production. Treasure follows a father and daughter (played by Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham) on exactly this kind of memory trip. It is an adaptation of the comic-tragic novel Too many men by Australian Lily Brett and directed by German director Julia von Heinz, whose previous two highly acclaimed films (Nothing else matters and And tomorrow the whole world) also explore the consequences of the Holocaust on future generations. So, as a package, Treasure would seem to have the necessary raw material to produce a compelling and intrinsically interesting work.
Alas, the film is an inept, poorly made mess – or as my grandmother would call it, a mishegoss, so confused and misbegotten that it is difficult to perform a conclusive autopsy, based strictly on a single visualization, of where everything goes wrong. One can see the skeleton of a workable and potentially solid screenplay, credited to von Heinz and her husband-collaborator John Quester, which finds comedy in the incompatible temperaments and desires of the two main characters.
Treasure
The essential
Oy falls!
Place: Berlin Film Festival (Special Berlinale Gala)
Cast: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Iwona Bielska, Maria Mamona, Wenanty Nosul, Klara Bielawka, Magdalena Celowna, Tomasz Wlosok, Sandra Drzymalska
Director: Julia von Heinz
Screenwriters: Julia von Heinz, John Quester
1 hour 52 minutes
Genial and friendly, Edek Rothwax (Fry) must have been a young man when he managed to get out of Birkenau alive and leave with his wife, who in the film has been dead for a year. Like many survivors of his generation, Edek simply wants to let the past stay buried and live in the present. His anxious and traumatic daughter Ruth (Dunham), on the other hand, a music journalist who, as Edek keeps telling everyone, once interviewed the Rolling Stones, desperately wants to connect to the tragic story of her family. It was his idea to take this trip to Poland to see the houses where Edek and his late wife grew up in Lodz, the factory his family once owned, and then Auschwitz-Birkenau itself.
Naturally, as soon as the plane lands in Warsaw, the two men bicker. Controlling Ruth seethes when Edek avoids the train tickets she prepaid for – given his history, he unsurprisingly has a weakness for trains – and befriends an affable taxi driver, Stefan (Zbigniew Zamachowski). , who agrees to be their driver for the entire trip.
I confess that I haven't read Brett's book, but judging from what I can gather of it, much of the friction between the two main characters comes from the way that Edek, who speaks fluent Polish, even though he is rusty, gets along with the locals while Ruth only sees smiling anti-Semites around her. It's easy to imagine that this would have worked on screen as well, but instead something went wrong with the rendering of the characters, as if the filmmakers and actors were afraid of making Ruth too unpleasant. Instead, the focus here is on Ruth's trauma, bulimia, and body issues. (True to the form she established on Girls, Dunham isn't afraid to get half-naked on camera – go for it, girl! Show that flesh like you don't give a damn!) She has a strange urge to shower money on every Pole she meets, whether it's a poor merchant selling pig's trotters or the descendants of the Poles who took over Edek's restaurant. family apartment (who resell him, at very inflated prices, objects that Edek remembers having belonged to his family).
As played here, Edek is also a jumble of conflicting impulses: he's generous and friendly one minute to every Pole he meets, then suddenly oddly protective of Ruth and upset that she's exposing herself to risks by going alone with a young translator to meet the inhabitants of her old house.
Of course, characters, just like people in real life, can be full of contradictions. But somehow this complexity, this ability to contain completely opposite feelings at once, simply does not appear in Fry's performance, just as Ruth's contradiction seems gestural and poorly formulated in that of Dunham. As much as we all love Fry, a certified national treasure in the UK, he's never been an actor with much scope, and he's at his limit here. Certainly, it is deeply admirable that he took the time to learn enough Polish to speak extensively throughout the film. But given that Edek moved to New York after the war, wouldn't he have a New York accent in English instead of sounding like a British Pole from South Kensington?
It's easy to become obsessed with these quibbles because it's very difficult to identify where everything is going wrong in Treasure. The supporting cast gives perfectly serviceable performances that meet the script's clear aim of evoking the shame many Poles feel about the Holocaust, the widespread wish not to talk about it. And of course, there was a pervasive fear in the early 1990s that Jews would rightfully return to reclaim property that was seized from their families. The production design and costume departments have the post-communist look and feel of the early '90s down to the most microcosmic level, from the mullet haircuts on the men to the brass palm trees in the guest rooms. hotel and how everyone smoked everywhere at that time. .
Somehow, poor casting and weak directing manage to derail a very promising premise, one that seems timely in light of current debates around Jewish identity. That won't help Treasure premiered on the festival circuit so soon after Jesse Eisenberg's very similarly themed A real pain debuted at Sundance to great success. But the world should be big enough to hold more than one movie about Jews revisiting their old country and feeling all kinds of feels. It's just a shame it's not a better version of the hardware.
Full credits
Location: Berlin Film Festival (Special Berlinale Gala)
With: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Iwona Bielska, Maria Mamona, Wenanty Nosul, Klara Bielawka, Magdalena Celowna, Tomasz Wlosok, Sandra Drzymalska
Production companies: Seven Elephants, Kings And Queens, Haiku Films, Good Thing Going, Lava Films, Haut et Court, Bleeker Street, FilmNation
Director: Julia von Heinz
Screenwriters: Julia von Heinz, John Quester
Producers: Fabian Gasmia, Julia von Heinz, Lena Dunham
Executive producers: Michael P. Cohen, Philipp Stendebach, Glen Basner, Ben Browning, Laura Davis, Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson
Co-producers: John Quester, Thomas Jaeger, Antoine Delahousse, Katja Lebedjewa
Director of photography: Daniela Knapp
Scenography: Marcel Slawinski, Katarzyna Sobanska
Costume designer: Malgorzata Karpiuk
Editor: Sandie Bompar
Sound designer: Pascal Villard
Music: Antoni Komasa-Lazarkiewicz, Mary Komasa.
Music Supervisor: Lena Obara
Starring: Leo Davis, Lissy Holm
Sales: FilmNation Entertainment
1 hour 52 minutes
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-reviews/treasure-review-lena-dunham-stephen-fry-1235828600/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry in Holocaust comedy-drama – The Hollywood Reporter
- PWHL Toronto's shutout of Montreal at Scotiabank Arena sets a record for women's hockey attendance
- Molly Goddard Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection
- DnD is 50 years old and has millions of fans around the world. #Shorts #DnD #BBCAnews
- Trump will leave NATO, Hillary Clinton says, as US commitment in question
- Alia Bhatt calls Nimisha Sajayan her 'favorite actor of all time'
- Clashes between protesters and customers of Hollywood restaurants – NBC Los Angeles
- Tanjuatco three-part thriller pushes women's tennis beyond Youngstown State
- London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and city life
- Matt Damon talks about the new documentary about U2's work in Bosnia
- Mexico City earthquake alert: Mexico City earthquake: A magnitude 5 earthquake hits the Mexican resort of Acapulco
- VinFast Debuts Range of New Right-Hand Drive Electric Vehicles in Indonesia at IIMS 2024 – Business