CRAZY Chinese fans have been warned by the famous Chinese actor to stop booking flights for him as devotees behave increasingly badly.





A famous Chinese actor has asked his obsessed fans to stop booking plane tickets in his name and spreading rumors about trips he doesn't intend to take. Movie star Wang Yibos' agent, Beijing Yuehua Entertainment, said on Weibo on February 3 that someone had booked an unwanted flight for the actor, which violated his rights and affected his work, reported the Qianjiang Evening News. This vicious act of wasting transportation resources during the current Spring Festival traffic peak period goes against public morals and also violates the law. We will investigate and hold the culprit accountable, the company said in a statement.

Wang is a 26-year-old superstar actor and singer in mainland China, admired for his good looks. He played a lead role in the 2023 spy film Hidden Blade which also starred Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai and established mainland actress Zhou Xun. The agency that manages Wang Yibo claims that the actions of crazy fans violated the actor's rights and affected his work. Photo: Baidu The intention of the person(s) behind the unwanted flight bookings is unknown, but it is believed to be foolish fans playing pranks. Wang is not the first celebrity in China for whom fans have purchased plane tickets or even canceled flights in their name without their knowledge. Some fans also check online which plane seat their idol has selected, so they can reserve the one next to them. In 2021, actor Gong Jun and actress Wang Feifei have repeatedly asked their fans to stop booking plane seats for them. Last year, Chen Lijun, a popular Yue Opera actress, complained on Weibo that some fans went to her house uninvited and took videos of her parents. In 2019, it was reported that Wang Yibo's phone number was available online. He said he received many calls from crazy fans and posted some of the recorded conversations on Weibo. A celebrity's personal information can be purchased online for as little as 10 yuan ($1.40), including their ID card, mobile phone number, social security number and home address, according to the report from the Qianjiang Evening News. It is illegal to sell personal information in China and the crime is punishable by up to three years in prison. Authorities have cracked down on fandom culture, after a wave of extreme activity made headlines. In China, obsessive celebrity fans even reserve seats on flights specifically so they can sit next to their idols. Photo: Getty Images It's horrible. I think Wang Yibo Company should report this to the police immediately, an online observer wrote on Weibo. It's not easy for a star to maintain privacy in this world, said another.

