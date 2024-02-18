Connect with us

Tallahassee painter Claire Osborn overcomes poor vision

From darkness comes light, and Claire Osborn is here to capture it with her brush. Admire the creativity and artistry that runs through Osborn's exhibition, “Deep and Wide: A Creation Study,” on display at the Artport Gallery through March 20.

Daily practice brings peace

Committing to a daily practice, whatever it may be, is committing to yourself. Whether you step onto your yoga mat or perch in front of a blank canvas, the mindfulness that can be achieved through such meditative practices is transformative.

For painter Claire Osborn, establishing a daily practice gave her a deep sense of the joy of creating. His goal isn't necessarily to create something from start to finish within a set time frame, but rather to show up and practice.

Claire Osborn paints in her home studio. His work can be seen in

My home studio is in the middle of our house, so it's very easy to access. That means sometimes my dogs brush their tails on wet paint or my son draws on a picture, Osborn said. It often involves the whole family, but making art is a daily priority.

