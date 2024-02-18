Tallahassee painter Claire Osborn overcomes poor vision

From darkness comes light, and Claire Osborn is here to capture it with her brush. Admire the creativity and artistry that runs through Osborn's exhibition, “Deep and Wide: A Creation Study,” on display at the Artport Gallery through March 20.

Daily practice brings peace

Committing to a daily practice, whatever it may be, is committing to yourself. Whether you step onto your yoga mat or perch in front of a blank canvas, the mindfulness that can be achieved through such meditative practices is transformative.

For painter Claire Osborn, establishing a daily practice gave her a deep sense of the joy of creating. His goal isn't necessarily to create something from start to finish within a set time frame, but rather to show up and practice.

My home studio is in the middle of our house, so it's very easy to access. That means sometimes my dogs brush their tails on wet paint or my son draws on a picture, Osborn said. It often involves the whole family, but making art is a daily priority.

Osborn comes from a long line of artists who encouraged creativity by providing ample art supplies and insight into their use. She credits her older sister with her first foray into the art world.

One of my earliest memories is of the mural my sister and I drew in pencil under the coffee table. Mom wasn't as excited about the project, Osborn said. She made sure we always had paper to draw on after that!

Today, she continues to draw inspiration from her three sisters and her husband, whose artistic talents include writing, acting, music creation and illustration. It values ​​the work of all kinds of artists and how each can learn from the other.

Osborn carried this collective approach throughout his artistic studies and until his first professional diplomas. While earning her bachelor's degree in fine arts at Arkansas State, she worked with Roger Carlisle, whom Osborn describes as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His use of brilliant colors in his landscape, to create a striking, dreamlike painting, is a technique carried through to Osborn's work, even today.

She found the discipline at university, then worked as a graphic designer for 15 years, designing decorations for major retailers. The combination of the two artistic avenues gave him a comprehensive understanding of composition; the need to create underpaintings, take advantage of negative space, and focus more on light and shadow are practices she carried with her.

Loss of eyesight

From the moment I discovered drawing, I knew I had found the funniest thing in the world. With just a pencil and paper, I could capture my surroundings or invent something from my imagination. I could escape from an uncomfortable situation or even recreate it on the page,” Osborn said. “I could attempt to express emotions or just let go of my thinking completely. I knew [art] would be a companion for life.

So what happens when that camaraderie is threatened by something completely beyond our control?

Osborn's eyesight began to fade while she was a graphic designer. Detailed work became so difficult and frustrating to do that she stopped painting.

A visit from his sister, unimpressed by his excuses to stop painting, reminded him that artists solve problems. With that, Osborn set out to find solutions. What level of vision, she wonders, does it take to be a visual artist?

Pushing the boundaries, Osborn re-evaluated what it means to create art. She focuses less on details and more on shadows, lighting and overall composition.

I started drawing in color on black paper and drawing on canvas with black ink instead of pencil. She tries “to take advantage of as much daylight as possible and fill my studio with lamps so the lighting is never dim,” Osborn said. Sometimes I even wear a headlamp when I draw.

And the product speaks for itself. Osborn's pieces go beyond individual traits to capture the vast sense of awe in everyday landscapes. His goal is to use his art to bring light to an otherwise dark world.

From seas to sky

During the pandemic, Osborn, like many of us, spent his time outside looking at the sky. The vast sky inevitably led her to paint the depth of the ocean, unpredictable by nature but peaceful for Osborn.

The sky and ocean served as a means of escape from the horrible realities of the moment. These themes of finding hope amidst the storm, as embedded in his paintings, are also present in his most recent exhibition “Deep and Wide: A Creation Study.”

This collection features Osborn's work over the past five to six years. The more I study creation (the more) I have to learn from it. From the depths of the ocean to the horizon, and everything in between, all of creation sings, Osborn said. This exhibition aims to reflect my current understanding of what creative song is.

“Deep and Wide: A Creation Study” runs through March 20 at the Council on Culture & Arts’ Artport gallery. This international space allows local artists to share their art with travelers from around the world. As a first-time exhibitor at COCA, Osborn is honored and excited to be part of an organization that supports artists of all kinds.

After debuting in Tallahassee this spring, Osborn shows no signs of stopping. Since moving from Miami to Tallahassee a little over a year ago, Osborn has discovered the magic of nature, a magic that she brings to her future projects.

Right now, the tulip trees are blooming and the holm oaks are bursting with new foliage. Tallahassee has the most wonderful trees and I look forward to spending time studying and painting them, Osborn said.

And we can't wait to see what this time has in store for us. Until then, admire the artistry flowing through Osborn’s exhibition, “Deep and Wide: A Creation Study,” at the Artport Gallery.

If you are going to

What: Deep and Wide: A Study in Creation

When: Until March 20

Or: TLH Airport Art Gallery | Online gallery at tallahasseearts.org

Cost: Free; the first 30 minutes of parking at Tallahassee International Airport is free

Contact: [email protected] | 850-224-2500, ext. 6

Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the Features Editor for the Council on Culture and the Arts (COCA). COCA is the umbrella agency for arts and culture in the capital (www.tallahasseearts.org).