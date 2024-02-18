Tierra Del Sol Gallery Celebrates Grand Opening in West Hollywood

West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson, Deputy Mayor Chelsea Byers, city staff and City Council members and commissioners joined the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to welcome Tierra Del Sol Gallery to West Hollywood Hollywood on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with a ribbon. cutting ceremony.

The city presented CEO Rebecca Lienhard, gallery director Paige Wery and a large group of employees, artists and supporters with certificates of recognition for their grand opening, while the WeHo Chamber presented the gallery a traditional Buck for Good Luck to wish them success in West Hollywood.

“It was great to come out and support our great business community,” said Mayor Erickson. “The Tierra Del Sol gallery is simply incredible. The number of artists they have here that they highlight and feature is incredible. It's a beautiful space, so to come here and welcome everyone to our city is really exciting.

Gallery Director Wery and Gallery Director Zo Blair-Schlagenhauf answered a few questions in light of their new gallery opening on Route 66.

It was exciting to see your gallery open on the east side of West Hollywood! Why don't you start by telling us a little about the Tiera Del Sol Foundation and how it led to this gallery?

The Tierra del Sol Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1971 that advocates for the inclusion and value of all people with disabilities through creative pathways to employment, education, and the arts.

Tierra del Sol Gallery Director Paige Wery previously represented Tierra artists at her Chinatown commercial gallery before joining the foundation and launching Tierra del Sol Gallery in 2019. Our gallery exclusively represents over 140 artists creating works of art in Tierra's innovative studios. Just like a traditional gallery, 50% goes to the artist and 50% goes to the foundation, which provides studio space, career support and equipment for artists to create their work. Since the gallery's inception, Tierra del Sol artists have been acquired by notable public and private collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Kleefeld Contemporary Museum at CSU in Long Beach. In addition to our annual on-site programming, we debuted at NADA Miami, Frieze and the Felix Art Fair, and acquired works from our artists at the annual Incognito benefit event, hosted by the Institute of contemporary art in Los Angeles. Angeles.

The goal of our gallery is to launch Tierra del Sol artists onto the contemporary art scene. Led by gallery director Paige Wery, Tierra del Sol is shaping the landscape of diversity and equity in the commercial art world at major museums and art institutions, as well as through collaborations with production companies, brands, etc.

What is the history of galleries with the city of West Hollywood? How did you choose our city to house the gallery?

The purchase of the new Tierra del Sols gallery in West Hollywood was largely made possible by a generous donation from the John Gogian Family Foundation. We had been looking for a larger, more accessible gallery space for a long time, and we were finally able to realize that dream thanks to the John Gogian Family Foundation. We strategically chose West Hollywood to position our artists alongside other prominent local and international galleries with outposts in the neighborhood, such as Karma, Nino Mier, François Ghebaly, Jeffrey Deitch, Regen Projects, Tanya Bonakdar, and Hauser & Wirth. Our new location allows Tierra artists to exhibit their work alongside some of their best-known peers on the global art scene.

Our new West Hollywood gallery is twice the size of our previous Chinatown space, allowing us to expand opportunities for our artists in this new neighborhood. With this larger space, we were able to open a boutique gallery to activate the works of more artists during exhibitions. You can shop in person or online!

How do you feel about the uniqueness of West Hollywood as a city that serves the gallery’s goals and mission?

West Hollywood is home to a diverse range of people and their response to our gallery opening has been overwhelmingly positive. We love being in a neighborhood that loves art. We are thrilled with the warm welcome we have received from residents, business owners and organizations in this close-knit community.

What are your plans for 2024? How many shows are you planning and will you be hosting other events?

Our gallery hosts 6 on-site exhibitions per year. Our programming includes a mix of group and individual exhibitions, including an annual exhibition at the end of each year featuring the works of Tierra del Sol's 140 artists. We also participate in several art fairs and hold off-site exhibitions with various institutions across the United States.

Our current exhibition, Vicente Siso: Memories of land and water, is visible until March 3. From February 28 to March 3, we will exhibit works by Tierra del Sol artists Marlena Arthur, Aura Herrera, Herb Herod and Joe Zaldivar at the Félix Art Fair at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Visit us in room #1235!

Our next exhibition is a group exhibition called Planet Abstract, which will open on Saturday, March 9 with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend! Planet Abstract is curated by Tierra del Sol artist Bill Marshall and explores abstraction through non-objective works by Marlena Arthur, Manuel Guerrero, Bill Marshall, John Peterson, and Ivan Saucedo.

Who is your target audience?

Our target audience is anyone touched by art. Our gallery represents a wide range of artists, from painters to sculptors to textile artists and many more. There is something for everyone in Tierra del Sol. We strive to keep our price level accessible so that the average person can afford to purchase works and develop a valuable art collection. Anyone in the world can buy art from our online store.

Weho is an event city – this year we will have a Ciclavia with SM Boulevard closed and bikers, walkers passing your door! Are you considering participating in this or other events (but not on your doorstep) like Pride or the Halloween Parade?

As newcomers to the neighborhood, we are still exploring all that this city has to offer and plan to align our programming with the diversity of events happening in West Hollywood throughout the year. Our organization welcomes the collaboration and we are very excited about several potential projects and upcoming announcements.

What inspired you to join the Chamber and how will you work with them throughout your journey in this city?

When we joined the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, we weren't sure what to expect, but their support was instrumental in our smooth transition to the neighborhood. Chamber members and staff have supported our gallery by attending openings and visiting during regular hours, and we are excited to host member mixers in the near future!

How do you select the artists you feature and how might our residents seek representation or involvement with you?

Tierra del Sol Gallery exclusively represents artists working in the Tierra del Sols Studio art program. All of the 140+ artists in our program are matched to Tierra del Sol through the regional centers. Regional centers contract with the Ministry of Developmental Services to provide or coordinate services and supports for people with developmental disabilities.

The foundation is always looking to recruit volunteers and hire artist mentors. If this interests you, discover the opportunities in Tierra del Sol here.

Congratulations on this inauguration ceremony and wish you the best Weho experience!