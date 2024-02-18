DESI SATURDAY BOLLYWOOD VS BHANGRA NIGHT at Ferdowsi Hall event tickets from TicketSource





DESI SATURDAY NIGHT BOLLYWOOD



Event Name: DESI SATURDAY NIGHT BOLLYWOOD

Place: FERDOWSI HALL, UNIT 9 GRIFFIN CENTRE, STAINES ROAD, FELTHAM, TW14 0HS

Music policy: Bollywood Bangers all night long : DESI SATURDAY NIGHT BOLLYWOOD: FERDOWSI HALL, UNIT 9 GRIFFIN CENTRE, STAINES ROAD, FELTHAM, TW14 0HS: Bollywood Bangers all night long PURELY BOLLYWOOD– expect everything from YE Dosti, Shava Shava to Kala Chashma! Apna time agaya Bollywood Lovers tonight just for all the die-hard Bollywood fans! Age: 18+

Rabbit ears available in the evening

Confetti Blast show live that evening

Dhol players live

BEST BOLLYWOOD DJ IN THE UK AT NIGHT

Drinks available

INDIAN STARTERS AVAILABLE BollyGroove Events Back by popular demand, London's biggest Bollywood club night BollyGroove Events presents Desi SATURDAY Bollywood Evening

on FEBRUARY 24, 2024 at FERDOWSI HALL, FELTHAM

Time: 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

BGE is here with yet another embarrassing Bollywood night! What to expect?

100% focus on the party

Play the best Bhangra songs

Music policy – ​​Bollywood | Punjabi | Bhangra| Hip hop | RnB | Urban desi Professional photographer

We offer you all an original Bollywood adventure at Ferdowsi Hall! So get ready for a raging party with our super famous DJs spinning the best of the best Bollywood, Bhangra, RnB and more all night long! TICKET ALERT:

*We strongly recommend purchasing tickets in advance* Now on sale

General admission: 10

Call us for all details: 07380856052

BUY YOUR TICKETS ASAP!!!!

Admission for 18+

NO ID – NO ENTRY VALID identity documents: *Driver's license or passport or Brp Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bolly_groove01/

* “Please spread this to all Bollywood music lovers” Greetings JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY

Work for BollyGroove Events // We are London's largest DESI events company, managing London's biggest weekly and unique club brands!

We are recruiting FRESHERS from all universities across London to sell tickets to our events! Free entry to ALL our events and free drinks!

VIP treatment at all our events!

Earn a commission for every ticket sold!

Easily make new friends in your hallways!

Be part of a fun team of promoters

Bonus//- Extra money, free evenings AND MUCH MORE! BECOME A REPRESENTATIVE NOW! TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

BollyGroove Events is a sold-out event, so if you don't want to miss this opportunity, we suggest you contact our team to make a table reservation. We cannot guarantee entry to anyone and complete discretion always rests at the gate. NO REFUNDS ON THE BASIS OF INTOXICATION OR ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR – No large groups of men – Mixed groups recommended! Dress code: no hats allowed, dress to impress IT IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED TO PURCHASE TICKETS AS SOON AS WE SELL OUT QUICKLY – WE ARE SEEING OUT VERY VERY QUICKLY! BEHAVIOR:

Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the venue for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. All participants in any event held on the premises must be aged 18 or over. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to harassment. Guests must not, under any circumstances, touch or speak to any of the staff, servers or performers in an inappropriate manner. Management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. If you or any member of the party act in a way that our management deems to be threatening or disruptive to the safety or enjoyment of others or if you act inappropriately, we may evict you from the premises and no refund will be given. Any overnight trouble maker could be looking at a 99-year ban thanks to the ID ban system. CONTACT US:

TICKETS HOTLINE No.: 07380856052

INSTAGRAM: BOLLY_GROOVE01

ADDRESS: FERDOWSI HALL, UNIT 9 GRIFFIN CENTRE, STAINES ROAD, FELTHAM, TW14 0HS

