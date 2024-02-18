Shashi Tharoor and Kangana Ranaut react to Jnanpith award to Gulzar | Bollywood





Shashi Tharoor reacted to veteran lyricist Gulzar receiving the Jnanpith award. Speaking to X, the politician congratulated Gulzar for “winning India's highest literary award for his lifetime.” Shashi Tharoor congratulated Gulzar “for his extraordinary services to Urdu poetry”, adding that the award was “richly deserved”. Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Gulzar. Read also : Lyricist and poet Gulzar selected for Jnanpith award for his contributions Shashi Tharoor congratulated Gulzar for winning the Jnanpith award. “My warmest congratulations to Gulzar Sahib” On Saturday, after Gulzar was named one of the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, Shashi Tharoor congratulated the veteran poet. The Jnanpith Award is India's highest literary award given annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith for people's “outstanding contribution” to literature. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! He tweeted his warmest congratulations to Gulzar Sahib for winning India's most prestigious literary lifetime achievement award, the Jnanpith Award, for his extraordinary services to Urdu poetry. Well deserved! One of those rare distinctions applauded by both the general public and connoisseurs. Sharing a photo of Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who is also a recipient of the Jnanpith award, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations on winning the Jnanpith award.” Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the Jnanpith Award winners. About Gulzar Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, 89, is famous for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the best Urdu poets of that era. He and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Prize, the Jnanpith selection committee announced on Saturday. In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, “It has been decided to award the prize (for 2023) to eminent writers of two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and renowned Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar. » Gulzar has received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004 and at least five National Film Awards for his works. Some of her finest works include the song Jai Ho for the film Slumdog Millionaire, which received an Oscar in 2009 and a Grammy Award in 2010. She also includes songs for critically acclaimed films such as Maachis (1996), Omkara (2006), Dil Se (1998) and Guru (2007), among others. Gulzar also directed award-winning classics including Koshish (1972), Parichay (1972), Mausam (1975), Ijaazat (1977) and the television series Mirza Ghalib (1988). With PTI inputs Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

