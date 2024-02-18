In Ai Avtaar, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 glorious years in Hindi cinema

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a captivating photo showing him adorned with different cameras mounted on his head, symbolizing his long journey in the world of cinema. In his message, he said: “55 years in this wonderful world of cinema… and AI tells me the meaning.”

The distinctive photo quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and expressions of admiration for the iconic actor.

Fans have hailed his unprecedented contributions to the film industry, highlighting his status as an incredible actor and global cinematic icon.

Amitabh Bachchan began his cinematic journey in 1969 with the film 'Saat Hindustani', marking the beginning of a successful career that spanned over five decades.