Bollywood | Bollywood Bio-scope: Gag stories of two B-town media celebrities





Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt are two media celebrities who have been unusually gagging during the lockdown. After Kangana Ranaut, anchors like Arnab Goswami and some political voices took the two to task and held them guilty for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan was regularly hit on the head by social media (SM) users and was even called a gangster. and a murderer. Mahesh found old photos of him kissing his daughter Pooja on the lips and cozy photos with starlet Rhea Chakraborty (who starred in a Bhatt flop, Jalebi), splattered shadyly all over the place, making him appear more like a predator than a parent or avuncular filmmaker with a penchant for leaning on young shoulders. Although Karan claimed that quitting SM helped him detox, the truth was that therapy was sought. He returned to the spotlight little by little, temporarily hosting a ghost series of Great leader on OTT before Salman Khan came back with the real one. After this stint, Karan returned to form, made a lavish feature film, went full throttle with another season of Coffee with Karan, and now returns to pouting on the podium, as daring as ever. But the scars exist. They weren't casually ignored, as Kangana's arrow of nepotism stung Karan enough for him to do a show called Show time on the insider-outsider model. Let's hope he spits this out once and for all and puts an end to his Prince Harry-style whining on every platform available. It's time to put down that hurt tone from being called the ringmaster of the nepo-kids and enough of playing the biggest victim of trolling. How is your view of the industry different from that of the Aryan Khans? Celebrity? This is the question OTT platforms are asking as there is a rush to leak insider stories about the film industry. Karan knows every creak and creak of the Aryan show, so Show time will be different. Unlike him, the famous Mahesh Bhatt is still missing except for occasionally expressing his grandfatherly gratitude for a miracle called Raha. I'm saving all this for my memoirs, which I'm writing, he said, refusing interview requests. He added: Using films as a lens is like a seagull venturing into the ocean but barely skimming the surface… So there will be a deeper dive into his life and mind than his films do. could reveal while he remains silent. Many famous people avoid microphones for the same reason. Rakesh Roshan wants to reserve his brother Rajesh and all his cinematic and personal moments exclusively for The Roshans, the documentary about his family. We are the only film family with such a diversity of talent, he boasts. His parents were musicians. Rajesh followed in their footsteps. Rakesh has tried his hand at acting, film distribution, producing and directing, and his son Hrithik is the cream at the top. Perhaps one day, like Mahesh Bhatt, RR too will realize that speech and writing can convey much more depth and detail than a film. His son Rohan asked Ramesh Sippy to zip up and not say another word. Sholay. A series of celebrations for the film's 50th anniversary are planned, leading up to a grand finale in August 2025. All that Sippy and the many actors and artisans of Sholay what I have to reveal about the cult film will be documented for the golden anniversary. Any conversation with Sippy would be incomplete without a question about Sholay and since there's a code of silence on that for now, the affable filmmaker simply avoids formal interviews. So the latest pastime of the rich and famous is to immortalize their stories on celluloid and print them through books, documentaries and ostensibly fictional web shows. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a journalist and senior author

