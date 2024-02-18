Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to two years in jail in check bounced case





Jamnagar, Gujarat: Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who is set to release his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles, has been sentenced to 2 years' imprisonment by a court of Jamnagar in check bounce case.

The complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed to have received 10 checks of Rs 1 million each from the filmmaker, totaling Rs 10 million, which were later bounced.

Piyush Bhojani, the businessman's lawyer in the case, confirmed the conviction to ANI on Saturday. According to the lawyer, Lal contributed Rs 10 million to Rajkumar Santoshi's film. While reimbursing the tycoon, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 checks of one million rupees each. Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time, they bounced, the businessman claimed, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over the matter. However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed, after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act. During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court sentenced Santoshi to two years in prison while asking him to repay double the amount he owes to the businessman. Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the first time the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi and Aamir Khan. This film will also mark the 17th project made by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have already teamed up to deliver three box office hits in the form of 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-filmmaker-rajkumar-santoshi-sentenced-to-two-years-in-jail-in-cheque-bouncing-case-1.1708188111286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos