Object hanging from tree in Hollywood home sparks concern





HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD) A body-like object hanging from a tree outside a Hollywood home has caught the attention of people in the area. A few of my constituents have contacted me. They were concerned about what appeared to be a mannequin hanging from a tree and some of them said they were intimidated or scared, Hollywood Mayor Dr. Chardale Murray said. News 2 went to the location and spoke with a woman who said the item was a Halloween decoration she purchased at Walmart and had not yet taken down. Local leaders recognized the property rights of property owners, but said they were concerned about the message it sends. I just want people to know that this type of behavior is not welcoming or acceptable in the City of Hollywood,” said Mayor Murray. South Carolina State Rep. Matt Leber (R) of District 116 met with the woman at the home and said he was told she didn't want to take it down. I understand that maybe she's having a civil conflict with one of the other members of the community and that's spilling over into that and it's bringing a little more stubbornness to things and I can understand that, but at the same time, it's really seen as something egregious, Rep. Leber told News 2. Mayor Murray hopes to highlight her constituents' concerns. As Mayor of Hollywood, I have no problem reaching out to the individual to try to express how this is intimidating to some people in their community, Mayor Murray said. The mayor responded that that was all she could do because the land is on private property.

