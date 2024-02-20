'Home Improvement' Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested in Southern California





Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends PS ARTS and OneWest Bank's Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for PS ARTS)

(KTLA) Zachery Ty Bryan, famous for his role in the '90s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested over the weekend in California, authorities said. On Feb. 17, around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in LaQuinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

When officers contacted the driver, they observed signs of impairment, which led to the driver's arrest for driving under the influence with a prior record, the sergeant said. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Brito-Gonzalez said the deputies who conducted the work stopped the work at the LaQuinta police station. The driver was later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Ty Bryan. He was taken to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and placed on a DUI charge, a felony, according to the county's inmate information database. He was also convicted of contempt of court. Bail was set at $50,000 for drunken driving and $15,000 for contempt of court. Records show Bryan was released on bail later Saturday. 2 people arrested after children's remains found in concrete suitcase in Colorado

He is due back in court April 23 at the Indio Larson Justice Center. The arrest is the latest in a series of legal troubles for the former child actor. On July 31, 2023, Bryan was arrested in Lane County, Oregon, on alleged charges of domestic violence, theft and harassment, according to sister station KTLA 5. piece of money. The defendant, on or about July 22, 2023, in Lane County, Oregon, unlawfully and recklessly caused bodily injury to [the victim], court documents filed by the Lane County Prosecutors' Office. The State further alleges that the aforementioned crime constitutes domestic violence. He was later released, according to Weekly Entertainment. Booking photo for Zachery Ty Bryan from 2020. (Photo provided by Lane County Jail) He facedsimilar accusations in October 2020, when he was arrested in Lane County on charges of assault, threats, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interfering with making a report following a fight with his girlfriend, police said. Although most of these charges were dropped, Bryan ultimately pleaded guilty to assault and threatening in 2021 and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and a $200 fine. Vatican Secret Keeper Retires, Reveals Truth for First Time

He spoke about the arrest to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. At the end of the day, (the police) throw a lot of charges at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something, he told the outlet. I could have fought, but it's more stress and drama. I had two misdemeanors and I ended them. From 1991 to 1999, Bryan starred as Brad Taylor on the Tim Allen-directed sitcom Home Improvement. Over the years, he appeared in 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and 2009's Thor: Hammer of the Gods. According to BDIMhis last work was in 2022's The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)

