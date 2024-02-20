Strange New Worlds Actor Teases Captain Kirk Spinoff





Paul Wesley, who recently won a Saturn Award for his portrayal of Lt. James T. Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worldsshared his thoughts on his potential role as the lead in a spinoff series centered on Captain Kirk.





Strange new worlds serves as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, featuring the exploits of Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, who captained the starship Enterprise before Kirk. In an interview with Hiking film, Wesley expressed his full commitment to the series, stating that he would “1000 percent” take on the lead role in a spin-off. However, he noted that Strange new worlds is far from over, as there are plenty of uncharted territories left to explore in the Paramount+ sensation. In the interview, Wesley confirmed that he was open to taking on the potential role if the opportunity presented itself, but was content to explore his role as Kirk on the show.

“First of all,

I would one hundred percent do a series regular lead role, one thousand percent

. But I think

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Meadow [Kirk’s] The business is so fascinating. It's so well done. It's a huge success. Anson Mount is awesome. I don't think this show is going anywhere, I don't want it to go anywhere anytime soon. I think it would be something that… who knows?

Maybe it will happen

but I don't think that will definitely happen at some point in the future – I think there's a long way to explore here with Strange New Worlds and

I'm just really happy to be a part of it

“. Related Star Trek: Strange New Worlds May Clear Up Confusion About Alien Species Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the series that can best solve the riddle of who or what the Rigellians are and where they come from.



How Strange New Worlds Season 3 Could Ex[preACaptainKirkRole[preACaptainKirkRole][avantunrôledecapitaineKirk[preACaptainKirkRole In season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Commander James T. Kirk appears as a central figure, bonding with his future teammates aboard the USS Enterprise. The six-year gap between Season 2 and the events of Star Trek: The Original Series presents the opportunity to delve into Kirk's Starfleet career beyond his time on the Enterprise. As first officer aboard the USS Farragut in Season 2, Kirk's experiences on that ship may inform his eventual command of the Enterprise and illustrate his thirst for exploration. The USS Farragut offers substantial narrative potential for Kirk in Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worldsextending beyond his relationships with his new companions on the Enterprise. Related Star Trek: A Strange New World Star Only Learned About His Role After Landing It Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Nyota Uhura in Paramount+'s Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds, says she didn't find out who she had auditioned for until later.

Kirk's relationships with Ensign Uhura, Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh, and Number One highlight his ability to work alongside the Enterprise crew. Additionally, the upcoming series will be able to delve into Kirk's aspirations, shedding light on why he ultimately desires to command the USS Enterprise, thereby demonstrating his ambition. Filming for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiered in December 2023 and is expected to run through May 2024. Given this schedule, it's likely that Season 3 won't premiere until 2025. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Release date May 5, 2022 Cast Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Rebecca Romijn Main genre Science fiction Seasons 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/paul-wesley-star-trek-strange-new-worlds-actor-captain-kirk-spinoff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos