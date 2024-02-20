'Boy Meets World' Cast Details Alleged Care of Guest Star Brian Peck

Boy Meets World cast members Rider Strong and Will Friedle have lifted the lid on allegations of grooming and manipulation from guest star Brian Pecks that they claim he suffered during and after his time on the iconic sitcom.

The men, along with former castmate Danielle Fishel, discussed the difficult topics of grooming, childhood sexual abuse and its effects on victims with family therapist Kati Morton. Pod meets the world, according to the official description of the latest episode of the iHeart podcast.

Four years after Boy Meets World ended, Peck, now 63, was convicted of sexually abusing an unknown Nickelodeon child actor in 2004. He subsequently served 16 months behind bars after being charged with eight counts of sexual abuse.

His crimes are set to be explored in the upcoming id documentary series, Quiet on Set, which reveals the alleged abuse of children working in showbiz in the late 90s and early 2000s.

However, before Peck's misdeeds came to light, he allegedly infiltrated the lives of Boy Meets World stars inappropriately during and after his appearance on the show in Season 5, which aired from October 1997 to May 1998.

I didn't really go to parties. I haven't really done that kind of thing. But I was working a lot after Boy Meets World, and this guy had become so integrated into my life that I took him to three shows after Boy Meets World,” Friedle, 47, said, remembering the close relationship that he eventually developed it with Peck.

It was the kind of thing where the person he was introducing was a great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and who you wanted to hang out with. I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day. .

Strong, 44, said he and Peck ended up spending time together, despite a 20-year age gap.

Peck allegedly infiltrated the lives of Boy Meets World stars inappropriately during and after his appearance on the series in Season 5. Getty Images

Fishel, 42, for her part, remembers Peck wanting to spend as much time with the main cast as possible, which she said was different from most of the Boy Meets World guest stars.

The other adults on set, who perhaps could or should have said: Why are you going to lunch with this guy? Why is this guy going to the Riders for a party? she said, assuming the adults involved were hesitant to say anything because Peck is gay and they didn't want to be seen as homophobic.

There's probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it would be seen as homophobia, instead of saying, “It's a boundary, gay or not.” This is a boundary between adults and children.

Fishel clarified that none of the younger cast members cared about Peck's sexuality, while acknowledging elsewhere that he seemed more interested in male stars.

Danielle Fishel recalled that Peck took a keen interest in getting to know the show's male stars, a behavior different from that of other actors who played guest roles. ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

I also think it's important to Rider and Will's story, why he became friends with both of you so closely, she said.

And I had lunch with him several times, but only because someone else invited me. He didn't really make an effort to get to know me. He hasn't integrated himself into my life as much. I never heard from him again after the show ended.

When Peck was accused of child sexual abuse in 2003, he asked Friedle and Strong to support him in court, which they agreed. Friedle felt he owed Peck a lot, as the latter had helped him land a movie gig when he was skipping auditions due to debilitating anxiety.

When Peck was accused of child sexual abuse in 2003, he asked Friedle and Strong to support him in court, which they agreed. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

We were sitting in that courtroom on the wrong side of everything. The victim's mother turned around and said, “Look at all the famous people you brought with you.” And that doesn’t change what you did to my child,” Friedle said.

I just sat there wanting to die. It was like: What am I doing here? It was horrible everywhere.

Still, they wrote letters to the judge defending Peck's character.

We weren't told the whole story, but that doesn't change the fact that we did it, Friedle said. I still can't find the words to describe all the things I feel inside myself.

“It was horrible in every way,” Friedle said of his involvement in Peck's child sex abuse case. Instagram/@daniellefishel

Strong said he met Peck about seven years ago at an industry party, an encounter that shook him.

The story he was telling me was absurd, but what he was letting me know was that he was with famous people who validated him and put him in a category of Hollywood royalty, he said , describing Peck as a serial killer.

He did this constantly when we were on the set of Boy Meets World and I never saw it because it was so simple. Here I was like at this party and I had to leave, I was so freaked out.

Friedle hasn't seen Peck in about two decades, but he still regrets defending the sex offender against his victim.

Friedle regrets defending Peck in court. Touchstone Television/courtesy Everett Collection

There is a real victim here. And he turned us against the victim, where we were now on his team. This is why, for me, I consider this my eternal shame for this whole thing. [thing]he said.

Being taken by someone who is a good actor and a manipulator, I could attribute that to being young and that's how it is. It's horrible. I'm going to use this for my growth as a human being, but when there's a real victim involved and now I'm on the side of the perpetrators, that's the thing I can't get over and I failed to overcome.

A representative for Peck did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.