How Bollywood film 'guru' inspired this ex-Tata employee to start a Rs 20 Crore business

At just 24 years old, a young engineer at Tata Motors got the chance to quit his job and move to South Korea to work on a joint venture truck project with automobile giant Daewoo. But the former Tata Group employee declined the opportunity and decided to start his own company. But the reason behind this decision turned out to be a bollywood movie.

Bollywood film 'guru' inspires ex-Tata employee to start Rs 20 Crore business



guru movie/IMDb

Looking back, almost 17 years later, Anshuman Agrawal once recalled that watching the film “Guru” starring Abhishek Bachchan that year inspired him to start his own business.

At that time, the film Guru, which was about a man who took risks and started his own business, was playing in a theater and I happened to watch it. I was very inspired by the film and resigned the next day, he said, according to TheWeekendLeader. report.

I realized that if Tata Motors could trust me to run an international business, then I could certainly trust myself to start something new on my own.Anshuman had completed his B Tech in mining machinery fromIIT Dhanbadin 2005.

How he built a business with a turnover of Rs 20 Crore



Anshuman Agrawal minimac/theweekendleader

Anshuman is the founder of Minimac Systems Pvt. Ltd., located in Pune.Minimac Systems is a manufacturer of oil purification equipment which cleans oil used in machines in large industries, such as power plants and steel mills.

In 2007, at the age of 24, Anshuman made the decision to start his own business. He had worked for Tata Motors from 2005 to 2007.

I had bought a 2 BHK house on EMI, I didn't have much savings and didn't want to ask my parents for money. I barely had Rs 2,000 in my bank account and was relying on my PF fund to start my business, he said.

An amount of Rs 50,000 was released after three months. I almost started with negligible capital. With just a table and a computer, he opened Minimac Solution, a one-man business, from his two-bedroom home. Anshuman explains, “I chose trading because it required little capital and it was easy to get credit from the supplier. » Minimac's turnover in 201920 was Rs 13 crore, but the pandemic brought it down to Rs 7 crore the following year. They have since recovered to a record high turnover of Rs 20 crore.

Also Read: 10 Movies You Can Watch This Weekend If You Are Interested In Stock Markte

What was his salary at Tata Motors?



former employee of Tata Biollywood Movie Business/theweekendleader

At Tata Motors, Anshuman's salary was Rs 35,000. But after deductions and my expenses, I could hardly save Rs 10,000. I wanted to buy a bike and thought the salary should be enough, but I was able to buy one only on EMI.

Tata Motors was working on Prima Truck, a joint venture with South Korean company Daewoo, says Anshuman. Tata Motors needed someone in Korea to oversee the project there, and my name was shortlisted.I was already handling all the work related to this JV in India, so they wanted me to go there. Anshuman had been brought into the company because of his skills in automobile design, the report said.

Previously, he reportedly won a futuristic car design competition organized by IIT Kharagpur in 2003.

Our team won the Best Automotive Design award from Venkat Sumantran, who was the then Executive Director of Tata Motors. I led a team of three members and we imagined a futuristic car for 2025.

His team had imagined cars running on a lithium-ion battery, puncture-proof tires and windows augmented in virtual reality.

Today, all this has become a reality, says Anshuman.He was working in the New Product Innovation division at Tata Motors when he made the decision to leave the company and set up Minimac Solutions, a trading company for industrial machine lubrication products.