Entertainment
How Bollywood film 'guru' inspired this ex-Tata employee to start a Rs 20 Crore business
At just 24 years old, a young engineer at Tata Motors got the chance to quit his job and move to South Korea to work on a joint venture truck project with automobile giant Daewoo. But the former Tata Group employee declined the opportunity and decided to start his own company. But the reason behind this decision turned out to be a bollywood movie.
Bollywood film 'guru' inspires ex-Tata employee to start Rs 20 Crore business
Looking back, almost 17 years later, Anshuman Agrawal once recalled that watching the film “Guru” starring Abhishek Bachchan that year inspired him to start his own business.
At that time, the film Guru, which was about a man who took risks and started his own business, was playing in a theater and I happened to watch it. I was very inspired by the film and resigned the next day, he said, according to TheWeekendLeader. report.
I realized that if Tata Motors could trust me to run an international business, then I could certainly trust myself to start something new on my own.Anshuman had completed his B Tech in mining machinery fromIIT Dhanbadin 2005.
How he built a business with a turnover of Rs 20 Crore
Anshuman is the founder of Minimac Systems Pvt. Ltd., located in Pune.Minimac Systems is a manufacturer of oil purification equipment which cleans oil used in machines in large industries, such as power plants and steel mills.
In 2007, at the age of 24, Anshuman made the decision to start his own business. He had worked for Tata Motors from 2005 to 2007.
I had bought a 2 BHK house on EMI, I didn't have much savings and didn't want to ask my parents for money. I barely had Rs 2,000 in my bank account and was relying on my PF fund to start my business, he said.
An amount of Rs 50,000 was released after three months. I almost started with negligible capital. With just a table and a computer, he opened Minimac Solution, a one-man business, from his two-bedroom home. Anshuman explains, “I chose trading because it required little capital and it was easy to get credit from the supplier. » Minimac's turnover in 201920 was Rs 13 crore, but the pandemic brought it down to Rs 7 crore the following year. They have since recovered to a record high turnover of Rs 20 crore.
Also Read: 10 Movies You Can Watch This Weekend If You Are Interested In Stock Markte
What was his salary at Tata Motors?
At Tata Motors, Anshuman's salary was Rs 35,000. But after deductions and my expenses, I could hardly save Rs 10,000. I wanted to buy a bike and thought the salary should be enough, but I was able to buy one only on EMI.
Tata Motors was working on Prima Truck, a joint venture with South Korean company Daewoo, says Anshuman. Tata Motors needed someone in Korea to oversee the project there, and my name was shortlisted.I was already handling all the work related to this JV in India, so they wanted me to go there. Anshuman had been brought into the company because of his skills in automobile design, the report said.
Previously, he reportedly won a futuristic car design competition organized by IIT Kharagpur in 2003.
Our team won the Best Automotive Design award from Venkat Sumantran, who was the then Executive Director of Tata Motors. I led a team of three members and we imagined a futuristic car for 2025.
His team had imagined cars running on a lithium-ion battery, puncture-proof tires and windows augmented in virtual reality.
Today, all this has become a reality, says Anshuman.He was working in the New Product Innovation division at Tata Motors when he made the decision to leave the company and set up Minimac Solutions, a trading company for industrial machine lubrication products.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/worth/news/bollywood-film-guru-inspired-ex-tata-employee-to-build-20-crore-business-627870.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia, ET Telecom
- Man admits attacking two American tourists, killing one near German castle
- How Bollywood film 'guru' inspired this ex-Tata employee to start a Rs 20 Crore business
- Man only played hockey until he joined the 'oldtimers' team
- Coping with stress and emotions after a tragedy
- Donations pour in for Bolivar family of 10 after fire destroys their home | News
- Jannik Sinner gives Gael Monfils the highest possible praise for a tennis player
- PM Modi engages with Samsung CEO on 'Galaxy AI' at UP India TV inauguration ceremony
- Despite the progress made, the situation in Somalia remains (…)
- Georgia high school football coach arrested for murder of girlfriend in Maryland
- Artist Dawn Richards' tree adorns a nod to the Mardi Gras season
- Northwest Ohio RV rental operators prepare for total solar eclipse.