Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 | Bollywood





Kiara Advani will be part of Don 3, the actor confirmed on Monday. On X (formerly Twitter), Kiara shared a brief clip and wrote a note. Kiara will star alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's franchise. (Also read | Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Orry and other stars attend the Dubai event in style. See the pictures) Kiara Advani will be seen in Don 3. (Instagram) Kiara confirms being part of Don 3 On Posting the clip on X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3.” Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Ranveer joined the film last year In August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. In the teaser, Ranveer was seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, then turned to the camera. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in previous versions. Learn more about the Don franchise An official announcement regarding the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited. The Don series has always been associated with gripping stories, exhilarating action and unforgettable moments. Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in important roles. The film was released in 2006 and won the Best Asian Film award at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a success. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a cameo appearance in Don 2. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. About Kiara's other films Apart from Don 3, Kiara will be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. The film is touted to be an action drama on current politics and will be released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr-starrer War 2. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

