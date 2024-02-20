12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Slams Bollywood Actors Whose Priority Is Making Reels, Firstpost





Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th failure

Industry versatile actor Vikrant Massey, who has had an inspiring journey from television to Bollywood, is on cloud nine after the huge success of 12th failure. He even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critic) for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film. In the latest episode of Samdish's Unfiltered, the Make your heart beat The actor was outspoken and criticized unprofessional Bollywood actors, who prioritize making reels over their work. He also praised actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for his work ethic. We see it very often. Some actors even come on set and their first priority is to produce and upload reels. I won't drop their name even though I might go viral saying that. But this person knows and knew about it right then and there, so my goal was resolved at that point. I say things to my face and I have nothing except my work. I love my job and acting is the only thing O can do and that's it for me, Massey said. Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he added, “I am truly inspired by him. What doesn't he have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On Make your heart beat on the set he was the actor, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was directing the film. But when this person came to rehearsals, they never had the script in hand. He remembered all his lines and even those of the other people in the scene. If someone like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework, you should be ashamed of yourself. Talk about

12th failure

The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also stars Medha Shankr in a prominent role.

