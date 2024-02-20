Kiara Advani wins coveted female lead role in Don 3, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's return as director | Bollywood News





Since filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in 2023, there have been speculations about who would bag the female lead in the film. On Tuesday, Akhtar ended all speculations by announcing that Kiara Advani will be joining the Don franchise opposite Ranveer. Priyanka Chopra previously played the female lead in Don 2, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. After discussing Monday's special announcement, Excel Entertainment wrote on social media: “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3.” The announcement video doesn't reveal Kiara's first look in the film, nor any information about who she plays. This does, however, suggest that the franchise's iconic theme remains intact. Speculations that Kiara would be a part of the hit franchise started doing the rounds when she was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office recently. When Akhtar was asked about his casting in Don 3, he said, “Well, it's all in progress. I don't want to go ahead and say something that I might have to take back for another reason, but as it happens you'll know. When Ranveer was announced as the lead actor of Don 3, he and the makers received a lot of criticism from the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Don in the last two films of the franchise. But Akhtar assured the audience that Raveen would do a “great job”. He told the BBC: “It's really about an actor coming in, making the role his own and making it really enjoyable, giving it his own style and flair. And he's got that, he's got that in spades. So he's going to do a great job. I think it's now more my responsibility to make sure that the script and the film turn out the way I imagine it. Don 3 will be released in theaters in 2025. Watch | Don 3 announcement video Besides Don 3, Kiara also has the second film in the War franchise in the works. She was last seen at Satyaprem Ki Kathaand was applauded for her performance as an assault victim. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

