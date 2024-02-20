Entertainment
The girl from Ahmedabad who caught Bollywood's attention
“The fact that I was noticed in a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a great pleasure for me.”
Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Her first film saw her in a mere wink, but she got to share the frame with Amitabh Bachchan!
“I just couldn’t say no because it was a scene with THE Amitabh Bachchan,” recalls Sanjeeda Sheikhwhose journey from Ahmedabad to Bollywood began in 2003.
“I was a dance teacher for (Director of Baghban)Ravi Chopraji“Renu’s wife, the aunt,” recalls Sanjeeda.
“One day he saw me dancing and told me that I had to show up to film a song of garden. Without realizing it, I entered the world of cinema.”
Sanjeeda, however, does not feature in the film.
“My scene was changed,” she sighs.
“I was one of the background dancers in the song, Let's go, let's blow the air of love song in garden. My career started from there, but very few people know about it,” she says.
Was it difficult to transition from dance to theater?
“Yes. I was not a trained actress. But now I have acquired the skills and I can express my emotions well,” she says.
In fact, his co-star in FighterHrithik Roshan, endorsed her acting skills on X.
IMAGE: Sanjeeda Sheikh with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
In FighterSanjeeda plays Saanchi Gill, whose army husband (played by Karan Singh Grover) is captured by the Pakistani army.
“Being noticed in a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a big moment for me,” Sanjeeda said.
Her moving performance in one of the pivotal scenes made the incomparable Shabana Azmi go wild!
Sanjeeda can cry all she wants, and she shows us how in this video.
Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
But it was not films but television that gave Sanjeeda a respite.
After gardenshe landed roles in popular series like Kayamath, Nach Baliye 3, Nach Baliye 4, Ek Hasina Thi, Naagin 3 And Kumkum Bhagya.
“My television journey was great. It wasn't that I was far from films, but the world of cinema was far from me,” she says.
“I think everything has a good time and as an actress, this is my good time. After FighterI do Heera Mandi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”
The period web series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, and will stream on Netflix.
“I had to work with Sanjay, sir Saraswati Chandra, But that did not work. I am lucky enough to be one of its leading ladies in Heera Mandi. After working with him, I proudly say that I am ‘Bhansalified’,” says Sanjeeda.
Bhansali is known to be a tough taskmaster and Sanjeeda says, “Sanjay sir respects everyone on the sets, be it the art director, actors or even junior artists. Everyone is respected if you are good at your job. Sanjay sir is a magician, a perfectionist. He does things that no one else does.”
Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Why didn't she act in Gujarati films, since she hails from Ahmedabad and tried her hand in other regional cinemas?
“No good Gujarati films were offered to me,” says Sanjeeda after some thought.
What does Sanjeeda like about Ahmedabad? She tells us about it here.
Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Has Sanjeeda ever encountered the bad side of Bollywood?
“No,” she said insistently. “Everyone in this industry has been very good to me. I could never say that This happened to me or this happened to me. Nothing like that happened. On television too, I worked hard and people appreciated it.”
What does she expect from life?
“If life gives you everything, you will always feel like you don't have something. But I'm very happy with what I have. I'm not a planner. I take things as they come, whatever it’s a matter of success or failure,” she says. .
“Failure is the most natural process in life. Coming out of failure and becoming the person you are is the greatest achievement of your life.”
Has she ever experienced a feeling of depression followed by failure?
“No, not at all,” Sanjeeda replies. “It's because I'm surrounded by great people, with great energy. These are the people who empower me and support me in everything I do. I'm in a very happy and beautiful space in my life.”
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/movies/report/the-girl-from-ahmedabad-who-caught-bollywoods-eye/20240220.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The girl from Ahmedabad who caught Bollywood's attention
- Week 20 The opening spell
- On the Stage: Highlights from Men's Day New York 2024
- Kiara Advani wins coveted female lead role in Don 3, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's return as director | Bollywood News
- Using Minilateral Agreements – Balancing the US-China Rivalry in Southeast Asia
- Why Ganjar-Mahfud was defeated on its own territory but the PDI-P survived
- Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's widow, takes center stage
- Kiara Advani bags Bollywood biggie 'Don 3'
- Kansas State University
- RHONYC's Ubah Hassan Talks Bravo, Talbots, and Dress for Success
- 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Slams Bollywood Actors Whose Priority Is Making Reels, Firstpost
- PM Modi in Jammu today to dedicate projects worth 32,000 crores to the nation | Latest news India