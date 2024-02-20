The girl from Ahmedabad who caught Bollywood's attention

“The fact that I was noticed in a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a great pleasure for me.”

Her first film saw her in a mere wink, but she got to share the frame with Amitabh Bachchan!

“I just couldn’t say no because it was a scene with THE Amitabh Bachchan,” recalls Sanjeeda Sheikhwhose journey from Ahmedabad to Bollywood began in 2003.

“I was a dance teacher for (Director of Baghban)Ravi Chopraji“Renu’s wife, the aunt,” recalls Sanjeeda.

“One day he saw me dancing and told me that I had to show up to film a song of garden. Without realizing it, I entered the world of cinema.”

Sanjeeda, however, does not feature in the film.

“My scene was changed,” she sighs.

“I was one of the background dancers in the song, Let's go, let's blow the air of love song in garden. My career started from there, but very few people know about it,” she says.

Was it difficult to transition from dance to theater?

“Yes. I was not a trained actress. But now I have acquired the skills and I can express my emotions well,” she says.

In fact, his co-star in FighterHrithik Roshan, endorsed her acting skills on X.

IMAGE: Sanjeeda Sheikh with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Photography: Courtesy of Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

In FighterSanjeeda plays Saanchi Gill, whose army husband (played by Karan Singh Grover) is captured by the Pakistani army.

“Being noticed in a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a big moment for me,” Sanjeeda said.

Her moving performance in one of the pivotal scenes made the incomparable Shabana Azmi go wild!

Sanjeeda can cry all she wants, and she shows us how in this video.

But it was not films but television that gave Sanjeeda a respite.

After gardenshe landed roles in popular series like Kayamath, Nach Baliye 3, Nach Baliye 4, Ek Hasina Thi, Naagin 3 And Kumkum Bhagya.

“My television journey was great. It wasn't that I was far from films, but the world of cinema was far from me,” she says.

“I think everything has a good time and as an actress, this is my good time. After FighterI do Heera Mandi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

The period web series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, and will stream on Netflix.

“I had to work with Sanjay, sir Saraswati Chandra, But that did not work. I am lucky enough to be one of its leading ladies in Heera Mandi. After working with him, I proudly say that I am ‘Bhansalified’,” says Sanjeeda.

Bhansali is known to be a tough taskmaster and Sanjeeda says, “Sanjay sir respects everyone on the sets, be it the art director, actors or even junior artists. Everyone is respected if you are good at your job. Sanjay sir is a magician, a perfectionist. He does things that no one else does.”

Why didn't she act in Gujarati films, since she hails from Ahmedabad and tried her hand in other regional cinemas?

“No good Gujarati films were offered to me,” says Sanjeeda after some thought.

What does Sanjeeda like about Ahmedabad? She tells us about it here.

Has Sanjeeda ever encountered the bad side of Bollywood?

“No,” she said insistently. “Everyone in this industry has been very good to me. I could never say that This happened to me or this happened to me. Nothing like that happened. On television too, I worked hard and people appreciated it.”

What does she expect from life?

“If life gives you everything, you will always feel like you don't have something. But I'm very happy with what I have. I'm not a planner. I take things as they come, whatever it’s a matter of success or failure,” she says. .

“Failure is the most natural process in life. Coming out of failure and becoming the person you are is the greatest achievement of your life.”

Has she ever experienced a feeling of depression followed by failure?

“No, not at all,” Sanjeeda replies. “It's because I'm surrounded by great people, with great energy. These are the people who empower me and support me in everything I do. I'm in a very happy and beautiful space in my life.”