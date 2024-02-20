Entertainment
Jon Stewart reacts to this negative reaction from the 'Daily Show' – The Hollywood Reporter
No, Jon Stewart is not backing down on his criticism of President Joe Biden last week during his term in office. Daily show back. If anything, Stewart sort of doubled down on his second episode Monday night, before devoting most of his opening segment to launching into Tucker Carlson's propaganda tour of Russia.
Stewart opened his second show on the Comedy Central late-night series by diving straight into the backlash from his first (specifically citing this Hollywood journalist history). Stewart had made headlines — and big audiences — in an episode in which he mocked Biden for his apparent age-related cognitive issues. Some progressives criticized the segment, accusing Stewart of inadvertently helping Biden's presumptive electoral rival, Donald Trump.
“The response to the first show last Monday was universally appreciative — okay, maybe not universal,” Stewart said (video below) while showing screenshots of critical tweets. “But [the backlash was] on Twitter! Everything on Twitter gets negative reactions. I saw Twitter telling Labradoodles to go fuck themselves. I just think it's best to tackle what seems like a problem to people head on. I mean…we're just talking here! It was just a fucking show! It was 20 minutes! I did 20 minutes in a fucking show! But I guess, as the famous saying goes: “Democracy dies in discussion.” But look: I sinned against you, I'm sorry. I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain.
Stewart then turned to Carlson's widely filmed interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and excerpts of glowing travelogues from Moscow in which the former Fox News personality praised Putin's regime because of the ecstatic quality of a metro station and the prices of a grocery store.
“You see, $104 for groceries seems like a good deal, unless you know that Russians make less than $200 a week,” Stewart said. “But that’s the kind of context that – what was your name earlier? A journalist would have provided. But here's the reality: you fucking know all this because you're not as stupid as your face would have us believe. Maybe if your managers had allowed it, you would have seen that there are hidden fees for your cheap groceries and orderly streets. Ask Alexei Navalny or any of his supporters.
“The question is: why is Tucker doing this? Stewart continued, then turned serious: “That’s because the old civilizational battle was communism versus capitalism – that’s what has driven the world since World War II. Russia was the enemy then. But now they think the battle is between wokeness and non-wakefulness. And in this fight, Putin is a right-wing ally. He's their friend. Unfortunately, he is also a brutal and ruthless dictator. So now they need to make Americans a little more comfortable with this. I mean, freedom is great, but have you seen the Russian shopping carts? And Tucker would have gotten away with it without the interference of these assassins. [killing Navalny].”
During his monologue last week, Stewart lamented Biden and Trump: “These two candidates both face the same challenge. And it's not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to run for president might encounter some of these challenges… We're not suggesting that either man is dynamic, productive or even capable. But they're both pushing the limits of their ability to do the hardest job in the world. What's crazy is thinking that it's us, as voters, who have to silence the concerns and criticism. It's the candidates' job to allay concerns, not the voters' job, let alone [them] …Look, Joe Biden is not Donald Trump. He has not been indicted as many times, run as many fraudulent businesses, had a civil conviction for sexual assault, been ordered to pay defamation charges, or has not been punished for workers… The stakes of this election are not as important. making Donald Trump's opponent less subject to scrutiny. In fact, it makes it more subjected to careful scrutiny. If the barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan standing on the ramparts, not the chocolate chip cookie guy.
Yet Mary Trump – a vehement critic of her uncle – wrote on » While former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted“Well, after nine years away, there's nothing else to say to bipartisan fraudster Jon Stewart bashing Biden except: Please make it another nine years.”
Regardless, Stewart's return generated big ratings for Comedy Central. The daily show viewership soared to 1.85 million viewers, the show's largest audience in nearly six years
