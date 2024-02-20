Viewers part ways as mall shopper shows off children's strollers





In a brief but viral TikTok clip, user @smileyfri captures the emergence of tablet strollers at a local mall, sparking widespread debate and racking up over 3.1 million views. These rentable Velochi strollers from Smarte Carte, designed with built-in tablets, are available for rental at this particular mall, sparking discussions about the impact of early and continued exposure to screens on children. One commenter critical of the stroller concept called it “dystopian,” expressing concerns about the increasing reliance on screens to entertain and soothe young children. “[I’m going to] judge everyone I see using it,” another person said. “The mall is already such a stimulating environment; Why do we need this? asked another commenter. Another person said: “Just like the mall, it’s entertainment. I started watching people when I was a baby in the mall. Another thought strollers were more indicative of modernity: “Well, we don't live in a child-friendly world anymore. Instead of creating spaces for kids to be kids, we just shove screens in their faces. The TikToker agreed with a response, writing: “Yes!! Today I was driving past two playgrounds that are next to busy roads with no parking. How are children supposed to play? » A few commenters compared the strollers to the ones that entertained overweight children in the 2008 Pixar film. Wall-E. Another person remembers strollers built into entertainment units: “We had this in the early 2000s. It was a grocery cart that played 'Barney' or 'Bob the Builder.' However, the conversation expanded to the cost of strollers and their application for children with special needs. “In reality, these services are mainly used by families with high support needs. [for] kids love autism and other disabilities,” one person said. “They’ve also been around for years.” The dialogue around tablet strollers addresses broader themes of child development and screen time. Research, including a 2023 study And UNICEF's point of view, highlights the complex effects of excessive exposure to screens on children. These effects range from hindered cognitive and linguistic development to negative impacts on social-emotional skills such as empathy and impulse control. Additionally, early and excessive exposure to screens is linked to a range of developmental problems, including obesity, sleep disorders, and decreased academic performance. Experts emphasize the importance of human interaction in early development, noting that babies and toddlers learn more effectively through face-to-face activities rather than screen-based activities. The World Health Organization recommends limiting screen time for young children, recommending no screen time for babies under two years old and a maximum of one hour per day for children aged 2 to 4 years old. These guidelines emphasize the essential role of off-screen experiences in cognitive development. , linguistic and socio-emotional skills. Although innovative, the introduction of tablet strollers raises critical questions about our society's growing reliance on technology for childcare and entertainment. As this TikTok clip and the discussion that followed illustrate, the balance between technological convenience, cost, and healthy child development remains controversial, inviting further reflection and dialogue about best practices for raising the next generation. The Daily Dot has contacted TikToker and Smarte Carte for comment. We crawl the web so you don't have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the Internet delivered to your inbox every day.

*First published: February 19, 2024, 11:17 p.m. CST

Kahron Lancer

Kahron Spearman is the community manager for Daily Dot and Nautilus magazine. He is also a reporter, editor and host of Discovery with Kahron Spearman on KAZI 88.7.

