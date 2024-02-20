Folk tunes add pep to Bollywood soundtracks





Almost no one understood what the song meant at first; How then did Animal's Jamal Kudu become an overnight sensation? Bobby Déol The song's magnetic entrance was of course a talking point, but what seemed to work in the song's favor was its catchiness and folky melody. Indeed, Jamal Kudu is a reworked version of a Iranian folk song sung at weddings. Other recent folk songs that have left an impression on listeners are the Bengali song Gole Male recreated for Genelia Deshmukh and the Manav Kauls web series Trial Period and Baari Barsi, the Punjabi folk song used as background music in Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy.

Music is an integral part of our lives

Folk music has always had its share of glory in Bollywood. Composers like SD Burman, his son RD Burmese and Salil Chowdhury used traditional tunes from eastern and northeastern India prominently in film scores. Bhangra tunes have given the Hindi industry some of its biggest hits. Shantanu Moitra regularly incorporates folk into her music for films like October. I cycled the Ganges from its origin to its end, covering more than 2,500 km and music was my constant companion. After visiting the hinterlands of India, I realized that music is an integral part of our lives, Shantanu told us.

The original Jamal Jamaloo has the high energy typical of folk songs: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

For the villains' entrance, we initially created a piece of music, but it didn't have the impact we wanted. Deep sand ( Reddy Vanga , director) suggested we go for a celebratory folk song, and he came up with Jamal Jamaloo, the Iranian song. The song had the high energy typical of folk songs. We did the orchestration with piano, accordion and added clap rhythms. The other advantage of folk songs is that they do not pose any rights issues.

Folk music has songs for every situation: Kailash Kher

Folk music reflects our culture and traditions and we have songs for every situation, from sowing crops to songs about mountains, rivers and festivals. In the past, folk artists were appreciated abroad, but in India they were used to welcome guests in hotels. Times are changing and they are being respected, whether in cinema, television or OTT.

I am looking for Mitti ki awaazein in new voices: Amit Trivedi

My parents played a lot of garbas and bhajans at home. Gujarati folk is very rich and my first desire to explore folk came from home. What I compose depends on the scenario and where the story takes place. For example, Oudta Punjab had Punjabi tunes, Lootera used Bengali music and Kai Po Che had Gujarati folk. I love scouting for talent and finding new voices, which I call mitti ki awaazein.

Thanks to OTT, we can use folk music without trying to commercialize it: Sachin-Jigar

There is so much folk music that our ancestors left behind, we should cherish it. With OTT, we can include folk without trying to commercialize it. For the song Ada Sai by Saas Bahu Aur Flamingos, we traveled to Kutch and met folk artists. We recorded the song with Vandana Gadhvi and Devraj Bhai Gadhavi. Folk instruments like Jodiya pava, manjira, desi dholak and ravanahatha were used to create the number.

SOME ICONIC FOLK SONGS FROM BOLLYWOOD

Kesariya Balam, people of Rajasthan in Dor

Bumbro, the people of Kashmir

Mission Kashmir

Navrai Majhi, Marathi people of

English Vinglish

Lots of Re, Bengal

people in Lootera

Ambarsaria,

Punjabi people in Fukrey

