Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: report | Bollywood

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child. According to a source of The week, Deepika is in her second trimester. According to the report, there were speculations that Deepika might be pregnant as she allegedly hid her belly at the 77th BAFTA red carpet. Deepika wore a shimmering saree and custom jewelry by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the event. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone talks about her desire to become a mother and start her own family with Ranveer Singh) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last year. About Ranveer and Deepika Ranveer Singh and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy, after six years of dating. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later, they also acted in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Last year in November, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! What Deepika had said about having children In January this year, in conversation with Vogue Singapore, Deepika was asked if becoming a mother was something she was looking forward to. Deepika Padukone said: Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day we start our own family. Speaking about her parents, she had said: When I meet the people I grew up with with my aunts, uncles and family friends, they always mention how I haven't changed at all. That says a lot about our upbringing… In this industry, it's easy to get caught up in fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am above all a daughter and a sister. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to instill the same values ​​in our children. About Deepika, Ranveer's films Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. She will next be seen in the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit theaters on May 9, 2024. Ranveer will be seen reprising his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's crime drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also be headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will arrive in 2025. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

