'SpongeBob' Actor Tom Kenny Explains *That* Leonardo DiCaprio Joke From Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Show

In addition to playing SpongeBob SquarePants in the iconic Nickelodeon series since 1999, voice actor Tom Kenny has also taken on roles in animated television shows like “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Rocko's Modern Life” and “Dexters Laboratory.” just to name a few.

With that kind of portfolio, Kenny seems to have spared no effort in the voice acting business, until he commented on the the most watched television show in American history: the 2024 Super Bowl.

On February 11, Kenny and fellow actor Bill Fagerbakke, who has played Patrick Star since 1999, donned motion-capture suits and headsets to transform into SpongeBob and Patrick for Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast. The alternative TV show was what the The NFL called a “kid-centric presentation” of the Las Vegas game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that provided an inclusive experience for all ages to watch together.

But no one expected the broadcast moments to go viral on social media the way they did, with viewers calling SpongeBob and Patrick's performance “absolutely electric.”

We're still buzzing like jellyfish about it,” Kenny tells TODAY.com of the experience. “It's crazy, it's still a little percolating, it's awesome. It seems to have this half-life.

Kenny and Fagerbakke improved most of the jokes throughout the series. (X)

Even though Kenny has done motion capture and performed as SpongeBob in live action, he had no idea how hosting the Super Bowl would work. Even though he tested the suits and saw their setup a few days before the match, Kenny says the feeling he felt when he heard the crowd live and started recording was unimaginable.

“I don’t know how many other people have done something similar,” Kenny says of this unique experience. “There aren't really a lot of people to talk to and go. Hey, do you have any advice?

During the Super Bowl, Kenny and Fagerbakke sat in the press box next to sportscasters Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle, who explained the rules of football and what was happening during the game to SpongeBob, Patrick and viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII (CBS via Getty Images)

As the game turned into an edge-of-your-seat event, Nickelodeon's telecast elevated the night with a mix of chaos and hilarity, from SpongeBob and Patrick making messy jokes to slimming robot participants Plankton and Sandy Cheeks stepping in as sideline reporter. .

The show became an immediate hit, with fans taking to social media to share funny clips and comments about the show which continued to circulate days after Sunday's game.

“The SpongeBob Super Bowl broadcast is a national treasure,” said one User X wrote.

Opening the show with “Sweet Victory”

At the start of the show, SpongeBob did an opening performance of “Sweet Victory”, which originated in a 2001 “SpongeBob” episode called “Band Geeks” when Bob Sponge and Patrick join Squidward's marching band and perform at the Bubble Bowl.

While many fans praised the performance, Kenny knows that SpongeBob's singing was an added bonus to an already impressive musical lineup.

“I don't know if Usher really needs Sweet Victory to give his halftime show a boost, he did pretty well,” Kenny told TODAY.com with a laugh.

“He's had more wardrobe changes than SpongeBob, for sure, and certainly more weapon displays than SpongeBob and Patrick, in terms of his arms, his biceps,” he continues. .

Tom Kenny's lack of football knowledge worked in his favor

One thing sportscasters should know is the sports they commentate on. But for Kenny, he really didn't know much about the sport, but that could have worked in his favor.

I don't think it hurts because (SpongeBob is) supposed to be a total outside observer,” Kenny says. “It was probably easier for me to accept my ignorance of football than for Bill to hide his knowledge in-depth and his football statistics (while being Patrick). It's easier to know nothing than to know something and pretend not to know it. So I think Bill had the most difficult acting job.

Fish celebrities invaded the stadium

Nickelodeon wrote a story about how the Super Bowl ended in Bikini Bottom: Sandy devised a way to bring the entire Las Vegas stadium deep underwater, which gave Bob the opportunity to sponge and Patrick to comment, as well as other sea creatures from “SpongeBob”. “universe to participate in the sporting event, all of them having no idea what football or the Super Bowl is.

Superbowl Spongebob Squarepants (Paramount +)

Although human celebrities were spotted at the match, including Justin Bieber, Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Beyoncé, and, of course, Taylor Swift, Kenny says his favorite appearance was one of the Bikini Bottom celebs with a name similar to that of a real one. star.

I actually loved seeing Clamuel L. Jackson, 'Eels on a Boat' was one of my favorite movies,” Kenny jokes, referring to Samuel L. Jackson and his film 'Snakes on a Plane.'

Other familiar SpongeBob celebrities who attended the game included Oprah Finfrey (Oprah Winrey), Shrimpothe Chalamet (Timothe Chalamet), and Billie Eelish (Billie Eilish).

Jokes that caught the attention of an adult audience

Some of the funniest jokes on the Nickelodeon show are ones that most likely went over the heads of younger viewers.

“OK, who needs a map to help find the end zone?” said Dora the Explorer during an appearance at the game, as the Chiefs remained scoreless at the end of the first half.

Capitalizing on the popularity of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, SpongeBob SquarePants and Nickelodeon primarily referred to Kelce as “Taylor Swift's Boyfriend” throughout the game.

One of the most viral lines from the game was when SpongeBob apparently joked about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history. Social networks have jokes made a long time ago about how DiCaprio tends to have relationships with younger women, saying he only dates women under 25.

When the TV show showed DiCaprio attending the match, Kenny ended up saying, “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! This is about his dating history.” The joke blew up, but it also tied into a famous “SpongeBob” joke, when SpongeBob and Patrick can't help but laugh at silly jokes, including “What's more funny that 24 ? 25”.

It just popped. I never thought of that episode or that joke or SpongeBob in relation to that Leo trope,” Kenny recalled of the DiCaprio joke. It wasn't until I saw it , then it all connected and I just blurted it out, and hoped it was OK. People seemed to like it.

Although Kenny wasn't initially sure how people would take the more risky jokes, he thinks playing characters like SpongeBob and Patrick, known for being a little spacey and oblivious, gave the two voice actors “a lot of freedom of improvisation.

Since SpongeBob and Patrick's personalities are so well defined, it kind of gives us a lot of cover. You'll have no problem with Jo-Koy-at-the-Golden-Globes,” Kenny said, referring to the mixed reactions Opening monologue from comedian Jo Koy received at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“They kind of get a free pass, they're just idiots. They don't know any better,” Kenny says of SpongeBob and Patrick.

Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast proved that SpongeBob's legacy lives on

The game ended with a nail-biting Chiefs touchdown drive in overtime, more than four hours since the initial coin toss. SpongeBob and Patrick's reactions to the landing went viral, with a clip reaching nearly 10 million views on X.

“SpongeBob screaming upon landing is killing me,” one user wrote on X.

Super Bowl (Paramount+)

Kenny says he didn't realize how long the game had lasted, but throughout the game he had to juggle drinking enough fluids to keep his vocal cords moist while not drinking as much as he had to go to the bathroom.

“You're plugged into this suit and you're full of wires and the commercial breaks are only two and a half minutes long,” says Kenny.

Overall, though, Kenny says he couldn't be happier with how the broadcast went and how SpongeBob continues to make people happy more than two decades since the start from the Serie.

The most important thing for us is that people enjoyed it and laughed, and it brought people who may not necessarily be die-hard football or Super Bowl viewers to this event without alienating people who love the soccer.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com