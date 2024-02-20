Entertainment
'SpongeBob' Actor Tom Kenny Explains *That* Leonardo DiCaprio Joke From Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Show
In addition to playing SpongeBob SquarePants in the iconic Nickelodeon series since 1999, voice actor Tom Kenny has also taken on roles in animated television shows like “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Rocko's Modern Life” and “Dexters Laboratory.” just to name a few.
With that kind of portfolio, Kenny seems to have spared no effort in the voice acting business, until he commented on the the most watched television show in American history: the 2024 Super Bowl.
On February 11, Kenny and fellow actor Bill Fagerbakke, who has played Patrick Star since 1999, donned motion-capture suits and headsets to transform into SpongeBob and Patrick for Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast. The alternative TV show was what the The NFL called a “kid-centric presentation” of the Las Vegas game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that provided an inclusive experience for all ages to watch together.
But no one expected the broadcast moments to go viral on social media the way they did, with viewers calling SpongeBob and Patrick's performance “absolutely electric.”
We're still buzzing like jellyfish about it,” Kenny tells TODAY.com of the experience. “It's crazy, it's still a little percolating, it's awesome. It seems to have this half-life.
Even though Kenny has done motion capture and performed as SpongeBob in live action, he had no idea how hosting the Super Bowl would work. Even though he tested the suits and saw their setup a few days before the match, Kenny says the feeling he felt when he heard the crowd live and started recording was unimaginable.
“I don’t know how many other people have done something similar,” Kenny says of this unique experience. “There aren't really a lot of people to talk to and go. Hey, do you have any advice?
During the Super Bowl, Kenny and Fagerbakke sat in the press box next to sportscasters Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle, who explained the rules of football and what was happening during the game to SpongeBob, Patrick and viewers.
As the game turned into an edge-of-your-seat event, Nickelodeon's telecast elevated the night with a mix of chaos and hilarity, from SpongeBob and Patrick making messy jokes to slimming robot participants Plankton and Sandy Cheeks stepping in as sideline reporter. .
The show became an immediate hit, with fans taking to social media to share funny clips and comments about the show which continued to circulate days after Sunday's game.
“The SpongeBob Super Bowl broadcast is a national treasure,” said one User X wrote.
Opening the show with “Sweet Victory”
At the start of the show, SpongeBob did an opening performance of “Sweet Victory”, which originated in a 2001 “SpongeBob” episode called “Band Geeks” when Bob Sponge and Patrick join Squidward's marching band and perform at the Bubble Bowl.
While many fans praised the performance, Kenny knows that SpongeBob's singing was an added bonus to an already impressive musical lineup.
“I don't know if Usher really needs Sweet Victory to give his halftime show a boost, he did pretty well,” Kenny told TODAY.com with a laugh.
“He's had more wardrobe changes than SpongeBob, for sure, and certainly more weapon displays than SpongeBob and Patrick, in terms of his arms, his biceps,” he continues. .
Tom Kenny's lack of football knowledge worked in his favor
One thing sportscasters should know is the sports they commentate on. But for Kenny, he really didn't know much about the sport, but that could have worked in his favor.
I don't think it hurts because (SpongeBob is) supposed to be a total outside observer,” Kenny says. “It was probably easier for me to accept my ignorance of football than for Bill to hide his knowledge in-depth and his football statistics (while being Patrick). It's easier to know nothing than to know something and pretend not to know it. So I think Bill had the most difficult acting job.
Fish celebrities invaded the stadium
Nickelodeon wrote a story about how the Super Bowl ended in Bikini Bottom: Sandy devised a way to bring the entire Las Vegas stadium deep underwater, which gave Bob the opportunity to sponge and Patrick to comment, as well as other sea creatures from “SpongeBob”. “universe to participate in the sporting event, all of them having no idea what football or the Super Bowl is.
Although human celebrities were spotted at the match, including Justin Bieber, Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Beyoncé, and, of course, Taylor Swift, Kenny says his favorite appearance was one of the Bikini Bottom celebs with a name similar to that of a real one. star.
I actually loved seeing Clamuel L. Jackson, 'Eels on a Boat' was one of my favorite movies,” Kenny jokes, referring to Samuel L. Jackson and his film 'Snakes on a Plane.'
Other familiar SpongeBob celebrities who attended the game included Oprah Finfrey (Oprah Winrey), Shrimpothe Chalamet (Timothe Chalamet), and Billie Eelish (Billie Eilish).
Jokes that caught the attention of an adult audience
Some of the funniest jokes on the Nickelodeon show are ones that most likely went over the heads of younger viewers.
“OK, who needs a map to help find the end zone?” said Dora the Explorer during an appearance at the game, as the Chiefs remained scoreless at the end of the first half.
Capitalizing on the popularity of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, SpongeBob SquarePants and Nickelodeon primarily referred to Kelce as “Taylor Swift's Boyfriend” throughout the game.
One of the most viral lines from the game was when SpongeBob apparently joked about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history. Social networks have jokes made a long time ago about how DiCaprio tends to have relationships with younger women, saying he only dates women under 25.
When the TV show showed DiCaprio attending the match, Kenny ended up saying, “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! This is about his dating history.” The joke blew up, but it also tied into a famous “SpongeBob” joke, when SpongeBob and Patrick can't help but laugh at silly jokes, including “What's more funny that 24 ? 25”.
It just popped. I never thought of that episode or that joke or SpongeBob in relation to that Leo trope,” Kenny recalled of the DiCaprio joke. It wasn't until I saw it , then it all connected and I just blurted it out, and hoped it was OK. People seemed to like it.
Although Kenny wasn't initially sure how people would take the more risky jokes, he thinks playing characters like SpongeBob and Patrick, known for being a little spacey and oblivious, gave the two voice actors “a lot of freedom of improvisation.
Since SpongeBob and Patrick's personalities are so well defined, it kind of gives us a lot of cover. You'll have no problem with Jo-Koy-at-the-Golden-Globes,” Kenny said, referring to the mixed reactions Opening monologue from comedian Jo Koy received at the 2024 Golden Globes.
“They kind of get a free pass, they're just idiots. They don't know any better,” Kenny says of SpongeBob and Patrick.
Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast proved that SpongeBob's legacy lives on
The game ended with a nail-biting Chiefs touchdown drive in overtime, more than four hours since the initial coin toss. SpongeBob and Patrick's reactions to the landing went viral, with a clip reaching nearly 10 million views on X.
“SpongeBob screaming upon landing is killing me,” one user wrote on X.
Kenny says he didn't realize how long the game had lasted, but throughout the game he had to juggle drinking enough fluids to keep his vocal cords moist while not drinking as much as he had to go to the bathroom.
“You're plugged into this suit and you're full of wires and the commercial breaks are only two and a half minutes long,” says Kenny.
Overall, though, Kenny says he couldn't be happier with how the broadcast went and how SpongeBob continues to make people happy more than two decades since the start from the Serie.
The most important thing for us is that people enjoyed it and laughed, and it brought people who may not necessarily be die-hard football or Super Bowl viewers to this event without alienating people who love the soccer.
This article was originally published on TODAY.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aol.com/news/exclusive-spongebob-actor-tom-kenny-022543323.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'SpongeBob' Actor Tom Kenny Explains *That* Leonardo DiCaprio Joke From Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Show
- Alabama Football hires Christian Robinson as outside linebackers coach: Sources
- When Rituraj Singh said he became an actor on Shah Rukh Khan's insistence, he revealed why he never asked SRK to work in films | Bollywood News
- Despite loss to Georgetown, season is young for Penn men's lacrosse
- Aiming for AI to tackle society’s toughest challenges
- Re: Effects of exercise on depression: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
- US steel worker speaks out as WV tin plant closes, putting 900 jobs at stake: 'total travesty'
- Rituraj Singh Death News: TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59; A close friend, Amit Behl, confirms this |
- 2024 Adidas 22YDS full spike cricket shoes
- NXP India launches 4th Tech Startup Challenge for innovation
- Navalny's wife accuses Putin of killing her husband
- Earthquake safety Safety + Health