Former 'Star Wars' actor at center of free speech lawsuit against Disney

There's a disturbance in the Force, and it comes in the form of a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company. Gina Carano, former actress in the “Star Wars” universe, continues the Mouse House after his dismissal almost three years ago. Carano, who played former rebel soldier Cara Dune in the “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian,” was fired by Disney subsidiary Lucasfilm after a series of controversial social media posts.

Carano tries to convince Disney and Lucasfilm to rehire her, claiming that her firing from the company was the result of her right-wing conservative views. “I was hounded for everything I posted in every post I liked because I didn't conform to the acceptable narrative of the time,” Carano written the in an article announcing the trial. Lucasfilm and Disney parted ways with Carano in February 2021 after she shared an Instagram post comparing the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany to those with conservative beliefs in the United States. This led to Carano's removal because “her social media posts disparaging people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” Lucasfilm and Disney said at the time of her firing.

The social media post is part of a long line of controversial comments from the actor, who now appears to be looking for a place in a galaxy far, far away. Does Carano have a case in her rehiring lawsuit, funded by X owner Elon Musk, or will Disney win in court?

What is Carano trying to accomplish?

THE trial alleges that Disney and Lucasfilm “made it clear that only one orthodoxy of thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or did not fully conform to it would not be tolerated.” Carano was “fired from his role as quickly as his character's peaceful home planet, Alderaan, was destroyed by the Death Star in a previous 'Star Wars' film,” the lawsuit claims, claiming that this was is produced because Carano “dared to express his own opinions”. , on social media platforms and elsewhere. Carano, through her lawsuit, is trying to force Lucasfilm to rename her Cara Dune and pay $75,000 in punitive damages for wrongful termination.

Carano's lawsuit alleges that Disney and Lucasfilm “harassed and defamed Carano for refusing to conform to their views on issues related to Black Lives Matter, preferring pronouns, and refuting allegations of election interference.” The Hollywood Reporter said. The actress was allegedly fired by the companies over her controversial social media posts, but her lawsuit claims Disney “turned a blind eye to her male co-workers, who allegedly posted offensive and disparaging messages about Republicans ” said the Hollywood Reporter.

Carano's lawsuit references “past social media posts by 'Star Wars' actors Pedro Pascal and Mark Hamill, in which [former] President Donald Trump and his supporters have been compared to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis,” as examples of Disney ignoring the men's political statements, Variety said.

Because Carano's comments were originally made on X, Elon Musk is funding the lawsuit, as he did. already committed to do. In a statement, X and the possibility of working without intimidation, harassment or discrimination.”

What happens next?

Disney and Lucasfilm have mostly remained silent on the lawsuit. Disney CEO Bob Iger simply responded “None” to the question posed by CNBC if he had any comments on the ongoing legal matters – although The Hollywood Reporter noted that Iger “didn't seem particularly happy to be asked about the Gina Carano trial.” Unsurprisingly, Lucasfilm executives have also not commented on the matter.

It appears Musk is trying to get other parties to join his campaign for free speech. Following the announcement of the legal proceedings, the manager of wrote that people should “let us know if you want to join the lawsuit against Disney” and praised Carano for filing her lawsuit.

No timetable has been set for the case. However, Carano wrote in her original post on X that “my current attorneys and X wholeheartedly believe in my case and are moving forward.”