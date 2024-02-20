Gloucester company helps actor debut with cafes | Business





Before cooking, you need to wake up. That's the slogan for Houseplant Coffee, the brainchild of actor Seth Rogen, filmmaker and comedian Evan Goldberg, and Houseplant CEO and co-founder Michael Mohr. Houseplant is a California-based homewares and lifestyle company born from cannabis cultivation. Houseplant has partnered with Gloucester-based Cometeer Inc., maker of the world's first and only frozen coffee capsule, to introduce both Been There Done That and Get Roasted roasts. Been There Done That is a medium roast Ethiopian coffee with notes of peach, sweet tea and orange. Get Roasted is a Mexican dark roast, with notes of dark chocolate, cashews and baking spices. Our mission is simple: to make it easy for everyone to make the perfect cup of coffee from the comfort of their own kitchen,” said Matt Roberts, CEO and co-founder of Cometeer. We were immediately drawn to Houseplant, another company focused on creating thoughtfully developed, high-quality home experiences. We easily found common ground when it came to testing and tasting with Seth and Evan, who quickly proved to be just as obsessed with coffee as we were, and landed on these two roasts that exceeded our high expectations. Cometeer uses a cryogenic extraction process to retain maximum flavor to create a frozen coffee concentrate packaged in individual recyclable pods that consumers can store in their freezer. For a cup of joe, coffee drinkers can insert the pod into a single-serve coffee machine, such as Keurig, or pour it directly into a cup of boiling water to create a range of hot or iced coffees, lattes , cappuccinos and espresso martinis. . Rogen recently told Food & Wine magazine that coffee is something he and Goldberg are passionate about. I drink a lot of coffee, probably too much coffee, Rogen said. I constantly drink some sort of coffee drink. Rogen, Goldberg and the Houseplant team worked closely with Cometeer to develop and create the roasts based on their taste preferences. Houseplant exists to popularize a lifestyle that embraces contemporary cannabis culture by offering a wide range of products for people's homes and daily lives, Mohr said. Next to cannabis, very few products become a ritual and actively participate in creating memorable moments. We couldn't have chosen a better launch partner than Cometeer. We are delighted to discover a team that brings so much passion and innovation to the café. Coffee and cannabis create a perfect combination, Goldberg said. Our first cigarette of the day sparks our creativity and brings a sense of calm, while our morning coffee gives us energy and focus, he said. Our goal with Cometeer's Houseplant Coffee is to provide the same sweet balance to cannabis and caffeine lovers. If they are one, like us, so much the better. The Houseplant Roaster Box is available with a Cometeer subscription that starts at $64 per month; a one-time purchase costs $84. To learn more about Cometeer and its products, visit www.cometeer.com. Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or [email protected].

