Rituraj Singh Passing Away: Rituraj Singh of 'Anumpama' Fame Passes Away at 59, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Their Loss





Popular TV actor Rituraj Singh, known for his versatile roles in various TV shows and films, passed away at the age of 59 following a cardiac arrest. His close friend and fellow actor, Amit Behl, confirmed the tragic news, revealing that the actor was battling pancreatic issues and was undergoing treatment for the same. Behl expressed sadness over Singh's passing away and said Times Now News“Yes, he died of cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital some time ago for pancreas treatment, returned home, had heart complications and died.” Remembering Rituraj Singh Producer Sandiip Sikcand, who worked closely with Singh in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii', shared his shock and sorrow, remembering Singh not only as a brilliant actor, but also as one of the best people he knew.

Singh, who was recently seen portraying the character of Yashpal in the television series 'Anupamaa', has had a distinguished career in both television and films. He rose to prominence through his roles in popular television serials like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', as well as his appearances in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.” Fellow actors and industry colleagues mourned Singh's sudden demise, with Arshad Warsi expressing sadness over the loss of a friend and talented actor. Warsi wrote on I'm going to miss you, brother.” –ArshadWarsi (@ArshadWarsi) The legacy of Rituraj Singh Singh's contribution to the entertainment industry extended beyond television and film; he also left his mark in web series such as “Bandish Bandits” and “Made in Heaven”.

Rituraj Singh's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many as fans and well-wishers remember him for his remarkable performances and warm personality. He is survived by his wife and children, as the industry mourns the loss of a beloved talent.

