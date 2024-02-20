15 minutes with… “The Color Purple” actress Danielle Brooks

When Danielle Brooks was 15, her father took her to see her first Broadway show: It was The Color Purple.

Nearly 20 years later, Brooks is an accomplished and highly honored stage and screen actor. She is nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Sofia in the new film version of Alice Walker's classic novel.

The Oscar winners will be announced on March 10.

Brooks grew up in Simpsonville, attended Hillcrest High School and graduated in 2007 from the South Carolina Governors School for the Arts. She then went to New York to the Juilliard School, where she graduated in 2011.

Her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson introduced Brooks to national audiences in 2013, and she starred in all seven seasons of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

Then, in 2015, she appeared on Broadway as Sofia in the revival of The Color Purple. She won a Grammy for cast recording and an individual Tony nomination. When Brooks was cast in the film version, she inherited a role first played by Oprah Winfrey, who, like Brooks, was nominated for an Academy Award.

With an Oscar nomination, two Emmy nominations, a Tony nomination and his Grammy, Brooks has joined the elite group of EGOT nominees, artists who have been nominated for all four major entertainment awards.

Other career highlights include the role of Berniece in August Wilson's “The Piano Lesson” on Broadway and in 2021, she starred in “Robin Roberts Presents Mahalia” as Mahalia Jackson.

Brooks is married to Dennis Gelin and has a 4-year-old daughter. His family ties to the upstate remain strong. Her mother, LaRita Brooks, is a minister at Bethlehem Baptist and a fifth-grade teacher at Greenvilles Greenbrier Elementary School. His father Dunnel is a church deacon and works at the BMW plant in Greer and his younger brother DJ is a real estate investor and basketball coach at Fountain Inn High School.

During a recent visit to her home for a special screening of The Color Purple ahead of its Christmas Day release, Brooks thanked her village for its support and foundation. She said her first stage performance was at age 6 in Bethlehem.

USA Today Entertainment reporter Patrick Ryan spoke with Danielle ahead of the film's December release. This is a question and answer from their conversation.

USA Today's Patrick Ryan:On the day of your Golden Globe nomination, you shared a photo of your high school diploma on Instagram. What do you wish you could say to your 17-year-old self?

Danielle Brooks: I would say: I am proud of you, because you did not give up on your dream and the gift that God gave you. When you felt like you weren't worthy enough or smart enough for this industry, you kept going and found a way to get the answers you needed. You didn't let your curiosity die, even when you failed or felt small, you just kept trucking because you knew there was something there.

RP: You first played Sofia on stage in 2015, but when the new film was announced, it took six months of auditioning to land the role. Was there a sense of: What more do you need to see?

BD: “There were times when it was like, Why do I have to keep proving myself? The talent is still there; the voice is still there; I'm not a difficult actor to work with. I don't have it didn't understand. It wasn't until someone at my agency said, “They just want to make sure that if they take someone from other renditions of The Color Purple, they're really open to the point (director) Blitz's (Bazawule) view of the story. It made sense to me because there's a nostalgia you feel when you're a part of it. And we already have it as people of color who love this story: You don't want to touch things that are so perfect in our eyes.

RP: What did you ultimately take away from your audition experience for the film?

BD: “It was worth it. The biggest lesson was to always operate where you can remove that ego, because you might get in the way of your own blessing. I feel like I'm a great example of that now. I “I've seen a lot of people 'win' by being divas. And there are other ways to operate in this business: you don't need to change your character to still win.”

RP:In the film, you work opposite Corey Hawkins (“BlacKkKlansman”, “In the Heights” and “Straight Outta Compton”, who plays Harpo, Sofia's husband). You went to Julliard together, right? How was it ?

BD: “Corey has always been two or three steps ahead of me, guiding me throughout my career… We've always been there for each other, so this is a really cool moment in our lives where he can watch his little sister have her moment. He was there when I had to fight for leadership at Juilliard.

RP: What does his friendship mean to you?

BD: I'm just grateful to have someone on this journey who can keep me grounded and remind me of where I came from. I've been really good at being part of ensemble pieces and celebrating other people's victories, but this felt like the first time I received individual love. …he's been there through those moments of, “Corey, I don't feel seen,” rubbing my shoulders to say, “Sister, keep going.” I promise it will work.'”

RP: It’s been almost a decade since you last played Sofia on stage, hasn’t it? What did this distance do for you and the role?

BD: The depth of Sofia has grown for me because I have experienced more. Having committed to someone. I understand Harpo and Sofia's relationship more deeply: their desperation to keep their marriage intact and fight generational curses. Plus, a big part of this for me was work of the ancestors and have conversations with people who have left: my grandmother, my godmother, some friends. This helped me understand Sofia's why, because it's not just about you. It's also about the people who (shaped) you and honoring them with this story.

RP: You shareda very sweet video of your daughter watching the trailer for “The Color Purple.” Has she seen any other clips or listened to the soundtrack?

BD: She looked at me Morning CBS with Miss Oprah. She's so proud, like, “I saw my mom on TV!” It's really special, but it keeps you humble very quickly. Also. I said, “What did Mom look like on TV?” She said “okay”.

RP:She almost made an appearance in the movie, didn't she?

BD: We put hair on him and a costume and everything. She was really excited. She arrives on the set, she meets Miss O, she is completely in love with Fantasia (Barrino, who plays Celie). It was going very well. All she was going to do was go into Fantasia's arms. But the minute Blitz said: Action, she wasn't having it. She said: Don't touch me! It was nap time and it didn't work, so they had to bring a 5 year old little boy. As a mom, I was really sad about this. But I have the photos to remind her later that she kind of missed that one!

RP: One of your fellow nominees is Da'Vine Joy Randolph. You both got your start in theater and you've both played some pretty distinctive roles in film and TV shows. (Note: Randolph won the Golden Globe Award for his role in The Holdovers.)

BD: We met in this industry, so it's really cool to align with it in this way. It reminds people that there can be more than one black girl winning at the same time. Additionally, we can support each other when we are on the same path to success. I’m excited to continue celebrating it.

RP: What is it like to have Oprah Winfrey as a mentor?

BD: (She held my hand through this process, but also allowed my light to shine. It was truly a dream. I still watch her, to the point where my friends will be like: Girl, you start looking like him!

RP: It's so funny! In what way?

BD: You know how Oprah does that big old, I'm Opraaah! Or Cooolor purple! I start to stretch out my words, I didn't even notice it until my friends told me. But hey, if you're going to follow in someone's footsteps, you might as well follow in Oprah's footsteps.”

RP: Awards season can be long for everyone. What do you do to avoid being overwhelmed?

BD: I remain prayed! I'm just keeping my foundations strong: keeping my family close, staying in therapy, watching cheesy movies with my daughter. But you just need to get back to basics and know what's important in life. There are some incredible moments that happen that I write about in a journal. I just want to remember all the details: how things smell, what people wore. This is what “The Color Purple” is about: passing the color purple in a field without realizing it. I try to notice everything because it all goes by so quickly. You can want the rewards so much, and what happens when that happens? Or when it doesn't happen? Are you letting all these beautiful moments pass you by? I can't have that. So I'm taking it all, that's all I can do.