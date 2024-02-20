Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59 following cardiac arrest





Actor Rituraj Singh died at the age of 59 following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Tuesday. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) chief and actor Amit Behl confirmed the news of Singh's death to India Today. Behl said the actor, known for his performance in a popular television series Anupama Countrysuffered a cardiac arrest around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He also said that Singh was facing pancreas-related issues and was undergoing treatment for the same. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and television producer Sandiip Sikcand expressed shock over Singh's death. Arshad Warsi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Rituraj Singh was part of his first film as a producer. “I am so saddened to hear that Ritu Raj has passed away. We lived in the same building, he was part of my first film as a producer. I have lost a friend and a great actor,” Warsi tweeted. I am so sad to hear of Ritu Raj's passing. We lived in the same building, he was part of my first film as a producer. I lost a friend and a great actor, I will miss you brother Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024 Sikcand, meanwhile, recalled his experience working with Singh on the popular Ekta Kapoor-backed TV show. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the news! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and I've been in shock ever since. I worked closely with Ritu in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He was one of the few actors who warmly welcomed me to the show. To say he was a brilliant actor is a no-brainer, but more than an actor, he was one of the best human beings I knew. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and children have the strength to cope with this loss,” Sikcand said in a statement seen by India Today. Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like The Kashmir files And The vaccine war, addressed X and wrote: “Rituraj, my friend, how did you make this possible? 'Kitna baaki tha…' Artists never die. Om Shanti (sic).” Director Hansal Mehta, who worked with Rituraj Singh on the K Street show Pali Hill, said the two became good friends while working on the popular TV show. “Rituraj!!! I can't believe it! I briefly directed him in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. It's been a while since we last hung out together but have such good memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too soon,” Mehta said on X. Rituraj!!!! I can't believe this! I briefly directed him in a daily soap opera called K Street Pali Hill, but in doing so we became good friends. It's been a while since we last dated but I have such good memories. Untapped actor and warm human. Gone suddenly and too soon. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4 Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 20, 2024 On the work front, Rituraj Singh was last seen essaying the role of a stern restaurateur Yashpal in the popular TV series. Anupama Country, headlined by Rupali Ganguly. In addition Anupama Countryhe has worked in several TV shows, films and web series. Some of his most famous works include Make your point, History Ghar Ghar Kii, What is this Risha's name?, Badrinath's wife, Thunivu, Criminal justice, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Made in HeavenAnd Indian Police Force. Also Read: 'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar Died of Dermatomyositis, a Rare Disease, Family Says Also Read: Veteran TV actress Kavita Chaudhary, known for 1989 show Udaan, dies at 67

