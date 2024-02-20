Naomi Campbell makes a surprise appearance





By Alex TaylorBBC culture journalist Original model Naomi Campbell capped off an eventful few days at London Fashion Week, which celebrated its 40th anniversary. As usual, the front rows were filled with celebrities looking for the hottest looks to translate from the runway to the red carpet. Getty Images London-born Campbell walked in Burberry's closing show, held at Victoria Park in Hackney on Monday. Designer Daniel Lee's collection saw the luxury brand move into outerwear (perfect for the rainy capital) in front of a star-studded crowd including Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and One Life star Joanna Lumley. Getty Images Saltburn's Barry Keoghan rubbed shoulders with west Londoners Central Cee and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka The actress, who played famous fashion director Patsy Stone in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, herself took to the catwalk for the Completedworks presentation on Friday. British models Cara Delevingne, Elizabeth Jagger and her sister Georgia May Jagger, Iris Law and Lila Moss were also spotted in the park, while London footballers Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Son Heung-min and Ben Chilwell all donned their rivalries aside. The evening. Getty Images Best of Tottenham: Skepta rubbed shoulders with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour JW Anderson's show on Sunday had a relaxed atmosphere, unlike his Bafta-filled front row. Rosamund Pike was among the stars present before the film awards ceremony. The Northern Irishman has become known for his luxury staples, including the 585 chain loafers, a celebrity favorite worn by Dua Lipa and Emma Corrin, according to Vogue. Other celebrity links included stylist Law Roach – known as the wardrobe force behind Hollywood star Zendaya – seen at the Roksanda exhibition at Tate Britain on Saturday. Getty Images The Roksanda suit – which included pants AND a skirt – continues the layering trend The deep plum suit from the series had already been worn by the Dune 2 actress, reports the Timesalthough it couldn't quite match her stunning cyborg chic seen at the premiere of the film last week. A more millennial theme flooded Masha Popova's MTV It girls-inspired Friday collection, which should make 30-somethings feel right at home (Ugg boots, anyone?) Getty Images 90s nostalgia is still relevant, brought to you here (and below) by Ukrainian-born London designer Masha Popova Getty Images Elsewhere, Edward Crutchley's show at Ironmonger's Hall grew bigger or, as he put it: “The sassy Greek god Dionysus.” Getty Images Edward Crutchley fashion show: it's not often you see a cigarette on the catwalk Getty Images Crutchley also showed off a daring cutout dress Just as progressive as designer Sinad O'Dwyer's body positive show, which broke fashion clichés with pride – giving floor space to bold designs and models representing all dress sizes and circumstances . Getty Images Getty Images A different kind of boldness filled Harris Reed's opening collection at Tate Britain, tied to eccentric tailoring that simply couldn't be ignored. Getty Images It was a fitting start to a London Fashion Week that is typically 40 years old.

