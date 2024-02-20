Pathaan 2 expected to begin production in late 2024: report | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly back as Pathaan sooner than expected. According to a Pinkvilla reportAditya Chopra's Yash Raj Studios has finalized a script for Pathaan 2 and the production of the film will begin from the end of this year. (Also read: Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film Is Action-Packed, Little Logic) Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan as an agent of 'JOCR'.

What's the calendar ?

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. A source told Pinkvilla, “This is the twist in the timeline of YRF Spy Universe – Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will feature the clash of two cinema legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audience, and there is a constant demand on the ground from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to make Pathaan a standalone franchise also within Spy Universe and the former started imagining the sequel to this all-time blockbuster.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Pathaan

Pathaan was a blockbuster and the first Hindi film to touch the coveted film. 1,000 crore mark at the box office after the Covid pandemic almost brought the Hindi film industry to a halt. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While Shah Rukh Khan plays an R&AW agent who creates a new division of JOCR agents to fight terrorism, Deepika plays Rubina, an ISI agent, and John Abraham plays a soldier-turned-terrorist. Dimple Kapadia also played a special role in the film.

Pathaan 2 is intended to be the universe's spy film that will set the stage for a bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of the YRF Spy Universe timeline. In fact, P2 is setting things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future, the source added.

Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next film but he is reportedly working on King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Deepika will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD.