



CHARLESTON, SC Playing on the road Monday night, William & Mary held CAA-leading Charleston to 18 points below its league-leading scoring average and clawed its way to a mid-point lead time. The Cougars started the second half strong and used the offensive glass to their advantage in the final 20 minutes to edge the Green and Gold, 65-57. Defensively, W&M (8-19, 3-11 CAA) held the CAA's top-scoring team to its lowest output in the league and held it to just 32.7 percent shooting, also its lowest in the CAA game. Charleston, however, managed to grab all 11 of its offensive rebounds in the second half and turned them into 16 second-chance points. The score of the box Second year studentTrey Mossled all scorers with 16 points, including 14 in the second half, on 6 of 10 shooting. JuniorGabe Dorseyfinished with 13 points, while a sophomoreChase Loweadded 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. For Charleston (20-7, 11-3 CAA), Reyne Smith and Frankie Policelli finished with 15 points each. Kobe Rogers had 12 points and Ante Brzovic had nine points and 12 rebounds. Charleston made three of the first four shots and led 7-2 after Smith made a 3-pointer just over two minutes into the game. The Greens and Gold took the lead in the first 20 minutes after a 10-0 score.Gabe Dorseyhit two triples during the run, the first giving W&M its first lead at 11-9 and the second to extend the advantage to seven at 9:24. The Cushion Tribe reached eight on a 3-pointer from the wingSean Houptsix minutes from the end of the first half. The Cougars responded with an 8-0 run to tie it on a pair of Kobe Rogers free throws with 49 seconds left in the half. Policelli and Ben Burnham scored 3 points during the race. Or Hamiltonwho finished with four points and six rebounds, made a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining to send W&M to the locker room with a lead, 26-25. Charleston opened the second half on a 10-2 run to take the lead for good. Policelli hit a 3-pointer to put the home team ahead, 35-28, and force a W&M timeout less than two and a half minutes into the second half. CofC pushed its advantage to double figures, 43-33, for the first time on a Jordan Crawford 3-pointer at 11:55. Moss responded with a 3-pointer from the right to cut the deficit to seven. The Tribe closed out in just one possession behind a 10-3 run. Moss scored four during the streak, before twoGabe Dorseyfree throws at 4:32 cut the lead to 50-47. Charleston responded with five straight points on a Rogers layup and Policelli 3 to extend the lead to 55-47. The latter scored an offensive rebound and forced a Tribe timeout with 3:41 to play. Following

The Tribe returns home to face UNCW on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the competition will be broadcast on FloHoops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/02/20/tribe-battles-in-setback-at-caa-leader-charleston/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos