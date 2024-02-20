Entertainment
Bollywood Actor Rituraj Singh Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 59: Understanding 5 Warning Signs of Poor Heart Health in Men
Bollywood actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on Monday. According to reports, the actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
Rituraj Singh Death News: Recognized Bollywood actor Rituraj Singhknown for his versatile roles in various television shows including Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi and Diya Aur Baati Hum, breathed his last on Tuesday, after suffering an injury. Sudden cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old. According to preliminary reports, the actor was facing health issues related to his pancreas.
In a statement, a close friend of the actor informed the media, “Rituraj died due to a cardiac arrest. He had been admitted to the hospital for pancreas-related treatment and had returned home, but he experienced heart complications, which led to his death.”
The sudden death of actor Rituraj Singh following a cardiac arrest has once again highlighted the importance of understanding the warning signs of heart health problems in men. Let's look at five warning signs that men should be aware of to maintain a healthy heart.
What causes heart disease in men?
Heart diseases are becoming extremely common these days, especially among men. Whether it's a young adult or a person in their 50s, heart disease is claiming more lives than ever. What is causing this “silent killer” pandemic? According to experts, the most common contributing factors lie in the daily lifestyle we follow these days. What do lifestyle factors refer to? These include diet, poor sleep habits, a sedentary lifestyle, stress and anxiety as well as mental blocks leading to drug abuse.
Smoking uncontrollably, drinking excessively, not giving the body enough rest, sleeping late at night, and experiencing additional stress from daily challenges are all factors that pave the way for heart health problems to affect the body.
What are the warning signs of cardiac arrest?
Heart disease, including cardiac arrest, does not occur without warning signs. Some of them include:
Chest discomfort
Do you feel heavy on your chest? This could indicate that your heart is not able to function properly and needs special attention. Among the most commonly seen indicators of heart problems are chest discomfort and pain. This is a feeling of excessive pressure or tightness in the chest that warrants immediate call to a healthcare professional.
Breathing difficulties or inability to breathe properly
Do you have difficulty breathing, whether during physical exertion or at rest? This could be a telltale sign of heart trouble your body is sending you. Understand that persistent shortness of breath should not be ignored at all costs and a proper medical examination is necessary to detect what is wrong inside the body.
Fatigue or extreme tiredness
A persistent feeling of fatigue or extreme exhaustion is another warning sign of a sick heart that should not be ignored. When you notice this more often, be sure to see a doctor and have your heart health checked properly.
Heart rhythm abnormalities
Heart palpitations or heart rhythm irregularities can serve as a warning sign of arrhythmias, among other heart conditions. Keeping track and reporting heart rate abnormalities is essential for rapid detection and treatment.
Frequent dizziness
Random episodes of lightheadedness, lightheadedness, or fainting can mean insufficient blood supply to the brain due to heart problems. It is imperative to resort to medical intervention in these cases to avoid any serious consequences.
How to prevent cardiac arrest in humans?
A heart attack can take your life at any time. It is interesting to note that men are considered more prone to it than women. So here is a list of preventive tips that every man should know:
- Exercise regularly
- Stop smoking
- Follow a healthy diet
- Keep stress at bay
- Manage your cholesterol levels
- Watch your weight
- Manage your blood pressure
- Try to start your day on a healthy note
- Sleep properly
Endnote: Dear men, you should also take care of your mental well-being, to keep your heart and body healthy and happy. Make sure you never underestimate any of the signs and symptoms listed above. They also indicate something else (more serious), and ignoring them can make it difficult to protect yourself.
