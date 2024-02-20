Today in History Tuesday February 20, 2024 | Entertainment

Today is Tuesday, February 20, the 51st day of the year 2024. There are 315 days left in the year.
Highlight in today's history:
On February 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth while flying aboard Project Mercury's Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times during a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before landing safely. in the Atlantic Ocean, 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
In 1792, President George Washington signed legislation creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.
In 1905, the United States Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts upheld, 7 to 2, mandatory vaccination laws intended to protect public health.
In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an immigration law that excluded idiots, imbeciles, feeble-minded people, epileptics, and the insane from admission to the United States.
In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.
In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as British Foreign Secretary following Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's decision to negotiate with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.
In 1965, the Americas Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the Moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of photos of the lunar surface.
In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring the store's owner, Gary Wright.
In 1998, American Tara Lipinski won the gold medal in women's figure skating at the Nagano Olympics (NAH-guh-noh); Michelle Kwan won the silver medal.
In 2003, a fire caused by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the band Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring approximately 200 others.
In 2005, actress Sandra Dee died at the age of 62. musical actor John Raitt at 88; and counterculture writer Hunter S. Thompson at 67.
In 2020, a poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that more Americans express some concern about the flu than the coronavirus.
In 2021, Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam trophy as she pulled away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.
Today's Birthdays: Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 87 years old. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 83 years old. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 82 years old. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 82 years old. Director Mike Leigh is 82 years old. 81. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 78 years old. Actor Sandy Duncan is 78 years old. Actor Peter Strauss is 77 years old. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 76 years old. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 73 years old. Actor John Voldstad is 73 years old. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 73 years old. 70. Actor Anthony Head is 70 years old. Country singer Leland Martin is 67 years old. Actor James Wilby is 66 years old. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 65 years old. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 64 years old. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 61 years old. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 61 years old. Actor French Stewart is 60 years old. Actor Ron Eldard is 59 years old. Model Cindy Crawford is 58 years old. Actor Andrew Shue is 57 years old. Actor Lili Taylor is 57 years old. Actor Andrea Savage is 51 years old. Singer Brian Littrell is 49 years old. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 46. Actor Jay Hernandez is 46 years old. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 46 years old. Country musician Coy Bowles is 45 years old. Actor Michael Zegen is 45 years old. Actor Majandra Delfino is 43 years old. Actor Jocko Sims is 43 years old. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 43 years old. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 41 years old. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 41 years old. Comedian Trevor Noah is 40 years old. Actor Jake Richardson is 39 years old. Actor Daniella Pineda is 37 years old. Actor Miles Teller is 37 years old. Singer Rihanna is 36 years old. Actor Jack Falahee is 35 years old.