John Cena Commemorates His Viral Video Singing Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khans Song





WWE legend John Cena is famous all over the world, but he also has many fans here in India. Although the Hollywood superstar has visited the beautiful country of India several times, he remains close to his fans and favorites. One such case happened yesterday when John Cena's former colleague revealed that Cena was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Now, Cena has taken to social media to commemorate his viral singing performance. Americas Favorite Video Today John Cenas recently posted a nod to his viral singing performance on Instagram WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram on February 20 to post a photo of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan. Although John Cena is known for treating his IG account like a dumpster, SRK's photo means something because it came immediately after John Cena's recent shoutout for King Khan. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan, 58, is standing with his arms outstretched and leaning on his right side. He wears a black suit. The pose is synonymous with him after posing the iconic position in his hit film,Kuch Kuch Hota Hai(1998) with SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee. Be instantly informed of new developments WWE stories via Google! Click Follow us and tap the Blue Star. Follow us via Imago Shah Rukh Khan The photo received a massive response from fans, especially Indian ones, who appreciated the post. The post also received responses from brands like Netflix India, WWE India and popular food delivery aggregator Zomato. WWE India commented: The legend recognizes the legend because they recognized the legends of two different spheres of life. John Cena in F***** Pads Travis Kelce Compares LB Leo Chenal to WWE Legend After His Massive Super Bowl Performance Unbeknownst to fans, John Cena admitted to being a fan of Shah Rukh Khan in the past. And why wouldn't it be? Shah Rukh Khan is a legendary actor with a career spanning over 4 decades and 105 films. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad John Cena sings to pay tribute to the king of Bollywood John Cena recently met former WWE superstar Gurv Shira aka Sunil Singh at a gym where the two superstars were training. Jinder Mahal's former stablemate then asked John Cena to sing a song Bholi Si Suratfrom the Shah Rukh Khan filmMy heart is crazy(1997) with SRK and Karishma Kapoor. With a little help from Sunil Singh, Cena ended up singing a verse of the song correctly before Singh revealed that he and Cena were big fans of SRK. For Cena, it was a way of growing as he found more reasons to connect with Indian fans. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Did you like singing John Cenas? Watch this story: Tom Brady's successor finds reality check in 8 words as Bucs QB Baker Mayfield finally ready to prove if he's worth legend shoes

