Garth Brooks' Nashville Bar Opens Daily & Features Trisha Yearwood Menu





Three months after its Thanksgiving opening night via an Amazon Music “Dive Bar” concert, Garth Brooks' honky-tonk Friends in Low Places at 411 Broadway announced it will finally open seven days a week on March 7, 2024 . At a press conference in November, the Country Music Hall of Fame indicated that its new venue would only open two of its four floors (including its “Oasis” roof) on weekends through St. Valentine 2024, with March being a potential opening date for the venue. full. He achieved this goal. Friends In Low Places plans to be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. CT Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. In total, the venue's grand opening will reveal four floors of the 54,715 square foot venue, with the 100 million record seller occupying the largest square footage in the area between 1st and 5th Avenues in Lower Nashville. Broadway. The MNPD des Amis substation also opens March 7 The opening will also include a police substation developed in partnership with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. The pro-police nature of Friends In Low Places is intended, as Metropolitan Police officials stated in March 2023, to “reduce traffic congestion and keep the city's busiest few blocks safe.” . Brooks believes the substation eliminates a potentially dangerous downtown alley and expands space where the Metropolitan Police already herded horses for mounted patrols, to now include spaces to park police vehicles. In addition, an elevated observation point will be erected so that police officers can benefit from increased visibility from the intersections of 5th and 1st Avenues at Lower Broadway. What can you expect on each floor of Friends In Low Place? In addition to what was seen on the first two levels of the venue, the “grand opening” will reveal a third floor housing three private event spaces accommodating 250 people, complete with a double-sided fireplace and an intimate patio. A press release notes these effects”[echo] the warm atmosphere of Garth and Trisha's house.” As for the “Oasis” roof? It's described as the largest rooftop on Lower Broadway, with 10-foot-tall palm trees, two packed bars and “a beach paradise.” [atmosphere] with unrivaled views. Inside Friends in Low Places, two palm trees growing on the second floor of the venue, which has three levels open to the first-floor retractable stage, are named after Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell, the co-authors of the classic three decades old. The venue's bars will close at 2 a.m. most nights and will not feature live music after midnight. Trisha Yearwood's Southern Cuisine Comes to Lower Broadway As for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, more is now known about how her renowned culinary skills will be put to use in the space. A menu featuring an assortment of dishes from her successful Food Network show “Trisha's Southern Kitchen,” several bestselling cookbooks and Brooks' favorite Yearwood recipes, with a twist of traditional Nashville style, will include the “Meat and Three ,” consisting of “Mama’s Meatloaf” or “Fried Chicken with White Sauce” and choice of 3 sides. The honky-tonk’s gourmet menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, seven days a week. In November 2023, the artist who played to a crowd estimated at a million people in New York's Central Park a quarter of a century ago offered a self-effacing response about the venue's name. “The song outlives the artist. Whether you like me or not, you like 'Friends In Low Places'.”

