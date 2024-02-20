Entertainment
Boy Meets World stars discuss actor Brian Pecks' sexual abuse case
ANGELS – Stars of the hit TV series “A boy meets the world“, addressed their complicated relationship with guest star and convicted sex offender Brian Peck on the latest episode of the podcast “Pod meets the world“.
During the Feb. 19 podcast, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle joined family therapist Katie Morton for an honest and open discussion about Brian Peck — a guest star on Season 5 of “Boy Meets World” in 1997, who was accused of molesting a child in 2003.
Subsequently, Peck was convicted of lewd act against a child and oral copulation with a person under 16 years of age. He spent 16 months in prison after being charged with eight counts of sexual abuse.
“To say it shocked us at the time would have been an understatement,” Fishel, who played the role of Topanga on the show, said during the podcast's introduction. “We saw no signs of this behavior and were not victims ourselves. This person, who was our friend, constantly told us he was the real victim.”
Will Friedle, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Matthew Lawrence (left) star in “Boy Meets World.” (Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
The former child stars said they were recently contacted for a statement about Peck, likely for an upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary series called “Quiet on Set,” which details alleged abuse that took place on several productions from Nickelodeon.
“I didn't go to parties. I didn't really do that kind of thing,” said Friedle, who played Eric on the show. “But I was working a lot after 'Boy Meets World,' and this guy had become so integrated into my life. I took him to three shows after 'Boy Meets World.' It was the kind of thing where the person you He was a great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and who you wanted to hang out with… I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day. ”
He added: “I look back on it now as an adult, and it makes me want to cry that I was ever so naive.”
Fishel, 42, speculated that Peck's sexuality as a gay man may have allowed him to spend more time with Strong, who played Shawn, and Friedle without being questioned.
RELATED: 'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites for Mr. Feeny's 96th Birthday
“Plus, he was gay and the young actors didn't care. The other adults on set, who maybe could or should have said, 'Why are you going to lunch with this guy?' “Why is this guy going to Rider's for a party?” There's probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it would be perceived as homophobia, at least. instead of saying, 'It's a boundary, gay or not. It's a boundary between adults and children.'” Fishel said.
When Peck was indicted, he asked Strong and Friedle to support him in court.
“We're sitting in this courtroom on the wrong side of everything… The victim's mother turned around and said, 'Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn't change anything what you did to my child,'” Friedle said. continued. “I was sitting there wanting to die. It was like, 'What am I doing here?' It was horrible everywhere.”
Although Friedle said he hadn't seen Peck in two decades, he said he still struggled with his decision to support Peck.
“We weren't told the whole story, but that doesn't change the fact that we did it,” Friedle said, adding, “I still can't find the words to describe all the things that I feel. inside myself.”
Towards the end of the episode, Strong admitted to being “so uncomfortable” doing the episode.
“I still feel like we shouldn't ruin this man's life any further. I still think that. I think there are a lot of layers to this. It makes me so uncomfortable,” he shared.
The group hopes the episode can educate listeners about grooming and manipulation, and help those who feel victimized feel supported.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livenowfox.com/news/boy-meets-world-stars-discuss-brian-peck-sexual-abuse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former pastor rips Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several railway lines in Jammu, launches first electric train; Know the routes
- Boy Meets World stars discuss actor Brian Pecks' sexual abuse case
- Google renames Bird to Gemini
- Florida tourism declined in 2023 as international visitors rebounded
- In pictures: A long winter for survivors of the Moroccan earthquake | Earthquake news
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- China's Xi Jinping advocates economic reforms that will crush obstacles as expectations for third plenum reach fever pitch
- Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59 after cardiac arrest, Bollywood mourns his death, news, latest news, rituraj singh, movies and TV shows rituraj singh
- College Football Playoff should adopt the '5+7' model to boost the regular season, with high-quality matchups
- Duchess Sophie looks naturally elegant in a waist-cinching dress for a special appearance
- VCU works to expand its reach in supporting international education – VCU News