Boy Meets World stars discuss actor Brian Pecks' sexual abuse case

Stars of the hit TV series “A boy meets the world“, addressed their complicated relationship with guest star and convicted sex offender Brian Peck on the latest episode of the podcast “Pod meets the world“.

During the Feb. 19 podcast, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle joined family therapist Katie Morton for an honest and open discussion about Brian Peck — a guest star on Season 5 of “Boy Meets World” in 1997, who was accused of molesting a child in 2003.

Subsequently, Peck was convicted of lewd act against a child and oral copulation with a person under 16 years of age. He spent 16 months in prison after being charged with eight counts of sexual abuse.

“To say it shocked us at the time would have been an understatement,” Fishel, who played the role of Topanga on the show, said during the podcast's introduction. “We saw no signs of this behavior and were not victims ourselves. This person, who was our friend, constantly told us he was the real victim.”

The former child stars said they were recently contacted for a statement about Peck, likely for an upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary series called “Quiet on Set,” which details alleged abuse that took place on several productions from Nickelodeon.

“I didn't go to parties. I didn't really do that kind of thing,” said Friedle, who played Eric on the show. “But I was working a lot after 'Boy Meets World,' and this guy had become so integrated into my life. I took him to three shows after 'Boy Meets World.' It was the kind of thing where the person you He was a great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and who you wanted to hang out with… I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day. ”

He added: “I look back on it now as an adult, and it makes me want to cry that I was ever so naive.”

Fishel, 42, speculated that Peck's sexuality as a gay man may have allowed him to spend more time with Strong, who played Shawn, and Friedle without being questioned.

“Plus, he was gay and the young actors didn't care. The other adults on set, who maybe could or should have said, 'Why are you going to lunch with this guy?' “Why is this guy going to Rider's for a party?” There's probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it would be perceived as homophobia, at least. instead of saying, 'It's a boundary, gay or not. It's a boundary between adults and children.'” Fishel said.

When Peck was indicted, he asked Strong and Friedle to support him in court.

“We're sitting in this courtroom on the wrong side of everything… The victim's mother turned around and said, 'Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn't change anything what you did to my child,'” Friedle said. continued. “I was sitting there wanting to die. It was like, 'What am I doing here?' It was horrible everywhere.”

Although Friedle said he hadn't seen Peck in two decades, he said he still struggled with his decision to support Peck.

“We weren't told the whole story, but that doesn't change the fact that we did it,” Friedle said, adding, “I still can't find the words to describe all the things that I feel. inside myself.”

Towards the end of the episode, Strong admitted to being “so uncomfortable” doing the episode.

“I still feel like we shouldn't ruin this man's life any further. I still think that. I think there are a lot of layers to this. It makes me so uncomfortable,” he shared.

The group hopes the episode can educate listeners about grooming and manipulation, and help those who feel victimized feel supported.