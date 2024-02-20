Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their son Akaay; Ranveer and Rakul Preet congratulate Bollywood





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised everyone with the news of their second child. While rumors of the actor's second pregnancy had been doing the rounds on the internet for some time, the couple never admitted it. On Tuesday, the two men announced in a joint press release the arrival of the little one. Read also : When Anushka Sharma spoke about her first pregnancy Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their second child, a son. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby The couple named their baby boy Akaay, who was born on February 15. They said, “With great happiness and hearts full of love, we are happy to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother. world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time of our lives. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Celebrities react to Virat Kohli's son Anushka Sharma Shortly after sharing the post, several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Among them were Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shweta Bachchan and Huma Qureshi, among others. Hindustan Times was among the first to report Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, which she kept hidden. A source said, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like last time, they will officially share the news with the world at a later stage. For a long time, Anushka avoided being spotted by the paparazzi. The source also said: “This is not a coincidence. She stays away from the public to avoid speculation. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The actor will next be seen in Chakda' Xpress. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

