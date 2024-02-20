Actor Paul D'Amato dies; Passionate supporter of the Enfield Sports Hall of Fame





EAST BROOKFIELD, MA Actor Paul D'Amato, a New England-born entertainer who parlayed his self-described “minor fame” into decades of helping charitable organizations, died Monday after a four-year battle with paralysis progressive supranuclear disease, a rare disease. brain disease. He was 75 years old.

Born in Worcester and raised in Spencer, Massachusetts, D'Amato began working as a stagehand around age 14 and decided to become an actor. He attended Emerson College in Boston, where he appeared in theater productions and played on the ice hockey team. This combination of acting and athleticism paid off for him in 1976, when he was cast as goon Tim “Dr. Hook” McCracken in a hockey film starring the legendary Paul Newman. Considered one of the best sports films of all time, Slap Shot was released in February 1977 and almost instantly achieved cult classic status.

As “coach and head punk” of the Syracuse Bulldogs of the fictional Federal Hockey League, McCracken guides his team to the league championship game against the Charlestown Chiefs of player/coach Reggie Dunlop, played by Newman. A $100 bounty placed on McCracken's head by Dunlop during a pre-match radio interview led to D'Amato uttering several memorable lines during the title match: “A hundred dollars tells me you’re going to break my skull.”

“Major…open-heart surgery.” Ultimately, with all but one player engaged in bloody chaos all over the ice, the lone non-combatant, Chiefs forward Ned Braden, skates toward center ice and begins a strip routine. -tease to impress his ex-wife, who he has just noticed is in the presence. As he strips his uniform down to his skates and jockstrap, an enraged McCracken momentarily leaves the fight and charges the referee, calling Braden's demonstration “obscene” and punching the official in the back of the header, causing his team to withdraw. and the championship.

Another hockey role later followed in 1977, in the TV movie The Deadliest Season, starring Michael Moriarty and Meryl Streep. Moriarty's character, a hockey player, gives in to pressure to adopt a rougher style of play, but is ultimately charged with manslaughter when an on-ice confrontation with opponent David Eskanazi, played by D'Amato, leads to the death of Eskanazi. A year later, D'Amato had a brief but unforgettable performance in The Deer Hunter, playing a Green Beret, recently returned from Vietnam, confronted in a bar by Robert DeNiro and several friends during the wedding reception scene. The film ultimately won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

After small roles in various films and television shows, including The Six Million Dollar Man, Heaven's Gate and Heaven Can Wait, D'Amato was once again cast as a scary villain in the 1987 film Suspect. , a knife-wielding Michael Guthridge threatens the main character, played by Cher, before stabbing a character played by Dennis Quaid. Years later, at the Enfield Athletic Hall of Fame celebrity golf tournament, D'Amato joked, “I'm probably the only actor who beat up Paul Newman, almost beat up Robert DeNiro and held a knife to his throat by Cher.”

Yet it was his role as Dr. Hook that remains etched in the minds of moviegoers and led to countless appearances at benefit golf tournaments and other sporting gatherings. He competed in the Enfield tournament for about 10 years, raising money for scholarships. He was an active supporter of the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society and made regular appearances at the Hartford Whalers Alumni Weekend at Dunkin' Donuts Park, a signature annual event of the Hartford Yard Goats baseball club. Every time D'Amato showed up at a benefit event, he brought a Syracuse Bulldogs hockey jersey, bearing the number 9 and the name McCracken on the back. The jersey would normally be auctioned off, and D'Amato would happily autograph and inscribe it for the winning bidder. He has raised thousands of dollars for charity through his generosity over the years. When asked in 2010 how many events he had on average in a given year, he replied: “Not enough. Anytime someone needs to raise money to help kids, If I'm available, I'll be there.” Although he possessed what Universal Pictures chairman Ned Tanen called “the craziest face you've ever seen,” D'Amato was actually “a genuinely warm and friendly man,” as described by him. the 2010 book, The Making of Slap Shot. Just after his passing, actress and longtime girlfriend Marina Re wrote on social media: “He may have played the role of tough bad guys, but there is no gentler, kinder man and more compassionate. on the ice, rollerblading through the village or kayaking on the lake, he lived life to the fullest. His talents were infinite, his generosity overflowing and his devotion to his family and friends unwavering and unparalleled. His acting genius is there. for anyone to see, but sharing the stage with him was an actor's dream.”

