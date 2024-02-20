4 Most Popular Cosmetic Treatments in Hollywood for 2024





If “longevity” is the big beauty and wellness buzzword for 2024, then the concept of “regeneration” is at the heart of the new vibe. Beyond anti-aging, restorative treatments aim to reverse the degeneration of body tissues, resulting in optimal skin quality as you age. As for how it reads on the face (or whole body), it whispers naturally dynamic as opposed to do. Dr Simon Ourian one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity dermatologists and founder of Simon Ourian MD sees this unfold in his clinic Epione Beverly Hills (where he treats Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Lady Gaga). “There is a discernible shift towards a more holistic approach to aesthetics,” he says. Harper's Bazaar. “Clients are increasingly looking for treatments that offer not only aesthetic improvement, but also preventative measures and, of course, natural-looking results.” He explains that there is an increasing emphasis on enhancing natural beauty, “rather than completely altering appearance.” Ergo, his work is subtle and lasting. “My clients love treatments that not only address specific concerns, but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of the skin.” Related story Below, Dr. Ourian shares the most popular professional aesthetic treatments at his clinic this year and who they are suitable for. 1) Skin resurfacing with Coolaser “Coolaser Skin Resurfacing is a highly effective treatment for improving skin texture, reducing pigmentation and stimulating collagen production. It addresses concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and uneven skin tone , resulting in smoother, more radiant skin. Notable celebrities who have undergone Coolaser resurfacing include Kim Kardashian.” ANGELA WEISS//Getty Images 2/ Non-surgical facelift “Non-surgical facelift is a cutting-edge treatment that uses advanced techniques to restore volume and lift sagging facial tissues. It involves strategically placing injections of Neustem fillers to achieve natural-looking facial rejuvenation without Surgery. This treatment is suitable for people looking for a complete solution to the problems of aging, including loss of volume and sagging skin. Related story 3/ New Stem face contouring “NeuStem facial contouring involves strategically injecting NeuStem fillers to enhance and sculpt facial features, achieving symmetrical and balanced proportions. This approach takes into account the patient's facial measurements, including the number of 'gold' and key landmarks, to create harmonious facial proportions. By addressing areas such as the cheeks, chin and jawline, NeuStem Facial Contouring can improve facial symmetry and restore youthful contours. 4/ Stem cell exosome therapy “Stem cell exosome therapy involves using the regenerative properties of stem cells to rejuvenate the skin, promote healing and improve overall skin health. It is a natural and innovative treatment that can address a variety of concerns including signs of aging, scarring and hair loss.-Cell therapy is suitable for people seeking long-term rejuvenation and restoration. Related story Of course, cosmetic treatments are no substitute for skin care, and Dr. Ourian is keen to advise his patients on the power of both. For those who cannot access his clinic or who prefer the remote appointments he offers digital consultations to provide not only treatment recommendations, but also personalized product advice. “The foundation of my skin philosophy is the consistent use of a simple regimen of three daily essentials personalized for you: a cleanser, a toner, and a moisturizer,” he tells us. As the world of skincare increasingly moves toward personalization powered by both AI and professionals, its subscription service is one of several services that “combine the convenience of a virtual consultation with the effectiveness of a curated skincare routine.” We're here for it, as it seems Hollywood's elite are too. Related story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/skincare/a46802081/most-popular-cosmetic-procedures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

