Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their baby boy Akaay | Bollywood News





Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby boy. On Tuesday, Anushka took to her social media to announce the birth of their son, Akaay. Anushka shared a note on Instagram revealing that the baby was born on February 15. Her note read, “With much happiness and our hearts full of love, we are happy to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time of our lives. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka. The couple named their baby boy Akaay. Akaay comes from the Hindi word “kaya”, which means physical body. Akaay means one who is more than his physical body. Read also | Why do Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seem like the perfect couple? Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and many other celebrities congratulated the new parents in the comments section of the post. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kept their pregnancy news under wraps. Unlike the first time, the couple waited to announce their joy. A few weeks ago, cricketer AB de Villiers announced that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second baby. On his YouTube channel, the cricketer said, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you're not true to yourself, you lose track of why you're here. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he made the right decision.” However, soon after, he declared it to be “fake information” and told Dainik Bhaskar, “I made a terrible mistake at the same time, by sharing false information, which was not not true at all. » Recently, Virat Kohli pulled out of the Test series against England, leading many to speculate that the couple was indeed expecting a baby. Anushka Sharma has not released a film since Zero in 2018. The actor will next be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 after dating for several years. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

