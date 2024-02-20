Montgomery actor finds his 'wonderland' in Minnesota

Montgomery native Antonisia Collins is excited and excited about her new role.

The actor, who goes by the name Nisi, plays Tweedle Dum in a new production of Alice in Wonderland that just opened at the Childrens Theater Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Performances run until March 31.

We can wear these inflatable balloon costumes, said Collins, who loves being able to slide in and out of them.

She is also a member of the play's ensemble and understudy for the roles of Edith, Duchess and Queen of Hearts.

It's based on the Disney cartoon version, not the live-action film, Collins said. It's so fun to see these kids performing on stage and everyone having fun. It's so magical.

This is the second CTC play for Collins, who was part of the cast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas last year.

I have one more after this one, which will be (A Year with) Frog and Toad, and I'm an understudy for that one, Collins said.

So what was life like for a woman from Alabama to Minnesota during the winter?

It caused me car problems for a while because the poor car isn't used to all that cold, said Collins, who saw temperatures briefly drop to minus 8 degrees. She said the cold weather wasn't so bad since she didn't stay outside for long.

Everyone in Minnesota told me this winter was the mildest ever, Collins said. It snowed a little. It's actually in the 30s and 40s range. It's like spring, according to Minnesotans, which is not normal. It's too hot.

Collins thanked all the people of Montgomery who supported her on this journey. If some have the opportunity to travel to Minnesota, don't hesitate to see faces from their hometown in Alice in Wonderland. More information about production is online at https://childrenstheater.org/

More than an actor for the Children's Theater Company

Collins is a 2023-24 performing apprentice for CTC, a position that lasts until June.

I am so proud to see one of our Montgomery students flourishing in the performing arts at such a high level,” said Rick Dildine, outgoing artistic director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festivals, who worked with Carter and d Other Montgomery student actors for a 2019 production. He said apprentice positions at CTC are nationally sought-after positions.

In addition to acting, Collins enjoys being a mentor to children in theater. It's a role she shares with fellow Apprentice Keegan Robinson, who for Alice in Wonderland plays the equally pumped-up Tweedle Dee.

We're like the first line of contact between students and staff, Collins said. They were older, but closer to them than most of the staff.

She always loved theater

Collins also remembers what it was like to be one of the young student artists. She performed in roles in Montgomery at Carver Elementary, at Baldwin Middle Magnet, at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, and ultimately on the ASF stage.

I’ve always, always done theater,” Collins said. My first show, I was an orphan in Annie.

After high school, Collins earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater from Auburn University, where she had roles in productions like Into the Woods and Detroit 67.

I have been in several productions at Auburn University, Collins said. I had a good time.

His family life also mixes with the arts. Collins' twin sister, Antonavia, is also an actress and studied theater at Auburn.

Instead of getting her bachelor of fine arts in musical theater, she got hers in theatrical performance, Collins said. We have both been neck and neck in theatrical life.

As she neared graduation, Collins auditioned for an apprenticeship at the Children's Theater Company. She was accepted and has been there since September of last year.

More than 1,800 miles apart, the sisters are in constant contact. Due to his busy schedule, Collins has not been able to make the trip back to Montgomery since leaving last year.

A look back at four little girls

In early 2019, while Collins was still a senior at BTW Magnet, she had a rare opportunity back home in Montgomery. Collins landed one of the lead roles in the Alabama Shakespeare Festivals production of Christina Hams' Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963.

This is the story of the lives of 11-year-old Denise McNair and three 14-year-olds Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Morris Wesley. While sitting inside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham on September 15, 1963, a member of the Ku Klux Klan set off dynamite and destroyed the church, injuring dozens and killing the four girls.

I was so proud to be a part of this production, said Collins, who played the role of Wesley. Her sister was in Four Little Girls and was part of the ensemble.

Alongside its broadcast at ASF, Four Little Girls was taken on a church tour in Birmingham and Washington DC by US Representative Teri Sewell and. the late U.S. Representative John Lewis.

“It was one of the most important roles I’ve played so far in my career,” Collins said. I was telling a true story about a real person. The story is so powerful and it speaks volumes. Everyone realized how serious this story was, so we all paid tribute to him.

Dildine said Four Little Girls did more than introduce Montgomery students and tell an important story.

It validated the importance of the arts in our nation's discourse, Dildine said.

What's next for Collins?

Between ASF, Auburn and now at CTC, how has Collins grown as an artist? She doesn't have an inflated ego, and even without the Tweedle Dum suit, she is a more balanced person.

It takes a lot of work and not everything is guaranteed, Collins said. I have learned to be humble and to be grateful for every step I take in life. Additionally, I have acquired many tools in my acting toolbox over the years, in terms of techniques, monologues and songs to put in my book, as well as ways to approach a character and tackle a play.

She also knows that this is just the next step for her, with many more to come.

I haven’t plateaued,” Collins said. I still have things to learn. I still have things to assimilate. Everything is still a learning experience.

Plans are underway for the end of his tenure at CTC. Collins said she has made contacts and is waiting for auditions to begin around Minneapolis, Atlanta and elsewhere. She wants to stay in the world of theater.

I'm open to whatever comes my way, Collins said.

Just after Collins' apprenticeship ended, Dildine took on a new role as Artistic Director of the CTC there on July 1st.

He loves children’s theater and I can’t wait to see what his journey at CTC will bring him,” Collins said.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at[email protected]